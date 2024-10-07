How To Roast Butternut Squash, For The Uninitiated
Fall brings us many gifts: There's the arrival of crisp, cooler weather, wholesome activities like apple picking, and of course the anticipation of spooky season. Of all the treasures that autumn bestows upon us, the best is from mother nature herself — squash. Yet with this seasonal bounty comes uncertainty for those unfamiliar. There are so many types of pumpkins and other squash to cook in fall that it can be overwhelming, but butternut squash is among our favorites. It's the perfect squash for roasting, particularly for beginners, as its shape makes it relatively simple to work with. And the result is a sweet and nutty taste that is warm and comforting.
While butternut squash skin is technically edible, it is tough and can be unpleasant to eat, so we recommend peeling the squash. Due to its smooth surface and lack of deep ridges like many of its relatives, a butternut squash is distinctly easy to peel. A Y-peeler will glide easily down the fruit (yes, its seeds make it technically a fruit), removing the peel in strips.
Start by trimming off the bottom and top of the squash, then peel off all the skin, making sure to get past the white inner layer to reveal only gorgeous, bright orange flesh. From here, cut the squash in half where the round bottom narrows into the straight top, then slice both pieces in half lengthwise. Scoop the seeds from the rounded end and discard, or save them to cook later. Cut the squash into evenly sized cubes with roughly 1-inch sides.
Roasting squash in the oven is simple
If you're crunched for time or simply can't be bothered, you can skip the knife work and use a store-bought shortcut by buying precut butternut squash. Whichever method you employ, a hot oven will lead to better browning and delectably caramelized edges, so make sure your oven is fully preheated to 400 to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.
Toss the squash cubes with a neutral oil, then season with salt, pepper, and any other spices before spreading into a single layer on a baking sheet. You can use parchment paper or aluminum foil for easier cleanup, or roast directly on an oiled baking sheet for more caramelization. Butternut squash is delicious when cooked alongside fresh, hearty herbs like thyme or rosemary, as well as peeled cloves of garlic, so sprinkle any of those on top of the squash before sliding everything into the hot oven.
After the squash has been roasting for about 15 minutes, use a spatula to give everything a nice toss and redistribute into a single layer before returning the baking sheet to the oven. Roast for another 15-20 minutes, until the pieces are tender enough to be easily pierced with a paring knife, and the edges of the squash are caramelized and brown. Now that you're roasting like a pro, you can take things a step further and make our easy butternut squash soup with brown butter, or give things a sweet twist with this maple-roasted butternut squash recipe. And if you're looking for bolder flavor, try a tasty Sichuan stir-fried roasted squash recipe.