How To Roast Butternut Squash, For The Uninitiated

Fall brings us many gifts: There's the arrival of crisp, cooler weather, wholesome activities like apple picking, and of course the anticipation of spooky season. Of all the treasures that autumn bestows upon us, the best is from mother nature herself — squash. Yet with this seasonal bounty comes uncertainty for those unfamiliar. There are so many types of pumpkins and other squash to cook in fall that it can be overwhelming, but butternut squash is among our favorites. It's the perfect squash for roasting, particularly for beginners, as its shape makes it relatively simple to work with. And the result is a sweet and nutty taste that is warm and comforting.

While butternut squash skin is technically edible, it is tough and can be unpleasant to eat, so we recommend peeling the squash. Due to its smooth surface and lack of deep ridges like many of its relatives, a butternut squash is distinctly easy to peel. A Y-peeler will glide easily down the fruit (yes, its seeds make it technically a fruit), removing the peel in strips.

Start by trimming off the bottom and top of the squash, then peel off all the skin, making sure to get past the white inner layer to reveal only gorgeous, bright orange flesh. From here, cut the squash in half where the round bottom narrows into the straight top, then slice both pieces in half lengthwise. Scoop the seeds from the rounded end and discard, or save them to cook later. Cut the squash into evenly sized cubes with roughly 1-inch sides.