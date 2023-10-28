Why Cubed Butternut Squash Needs To Be A Staple In Your Freezer

When the autumn leaves begin to fall, it's time to turn your attention to squash recipes. But as tasty and versatile as butternut squash can be, it can be tricky and time-consuming to actually cut it up yourself. The skin is difficult to peel and the flesh can be hard to slice through, so the whole process can be tough even if you're using a sharp knife. And unless you can hold your fruit steady on your cutting board, it can even be a little dangerous to maneuver your way to butternut squash cubes.

The solution? Buy your fruits frozen and pre-cut. That way, you can skip straight through all the muscle work of peeling and cutting your squash, and get right to the good stuff. Because fruits and veggies are typically frozen at the peak of freshness, you won't be sacrificing any flavor by opting for a bag out of the freezer, and nor will you let go of any health benefits either. According to the American Frozen Food Institute, studies show the nutritional benefits of frozen fruits and vegetables are either greater than or equal to the fresh versions.