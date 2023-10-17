Instead Of Roasting Squash With Brown Sugar, Try Sauteeing It

There's nothing that quite encapsulates the taste of fall like roasted squash. The sweet, earthy taste of acorn or butternut squash, caramelized by the oven and a bit of brown sugar, is a classic recipe. As beloved as roasted butternut squash is, there are a multitude of different ways to enjoy the winter fruit.

Sauteing squash is a quick and delicious way to enjoy its buttery, nutty flavor, simply sweetened with melted brown sugar. While roasting it yields a crispy exterior with a soft, creamy center, sauteing squash provides a different texture. Heating it in a skillet gives it a delicate, tender feel that's reminiscent of candied yams.

It's also a more time-efficient option for preparing squash. Roasting it can take up to 35 minutes, while sauteed cubes of squash are ready to serve within 15 minutes. With some olive oil, salt, nutmeg, cinnamon, and brown sugar, you can make sauteed winter squash that tastes incredible as a side dish to roasted lemon chicken, mixed into salads, or on its own.