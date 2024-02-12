Butternut Squash Vs. Acorn: What's The Difference?

Members of the plant family Cucurbitaceae are timeless. While plenty of fruits and vegetables are enjoyed year-round, few have representatives so closely tied to the seasons as the cucurbits, which include melons, gourds, and squash. In the summer, sweet, juicy watermelon and crispy cucumbers refresh and satisfy. In the fall, pumpkins are carved and made into pies. And, in winter, the hearty, nutty, sweet varieties of squash help ward off the cold.

Among these, two of the most common are acorn and butternut squash. These similar cucurbits often get the same treatment; they're roasted to intensify their natural sweetness with maybe a bit of sugar or other sweeteners to up the game and often a luscious lashing of butter and some winter spices to warm things up.

But similar preparations can leave folks wondering just what is different about these two types of squash and when to make use of one over the other. With so many good squash recipes out there, we're taking a deeper dive into the world of acorn and butternut squash to find out what to expect from each type — and, most importantly, how to coax out its most delicious flavor.