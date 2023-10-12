The Reason You Don't Need To Waste Time Peeling Acorn Squash
Butternut squash soup served with rustic homemade bread is the coziest autumn evening meal; even a roasted butternut squash salad will make the most of your seasonal produce. When cooking with butternut squash — or any winter squash varietal — you may be daunted by having to remove the skin from these unwieldy and shapely gourds. While many people insist on peeling their butternut squash, we're here to tell you that you don't have to because they're completely edible.
Much of the nutrients in butternut squash live in the skin. Among the greatest benefits of leaving the skin on your squash are loads of fiber and a healthy dose of vitamin A. However, if you are going to leave the skin on, it's preferable to roast the squash. The skin is edible raw, but just because you can doesn't mean you should eat it that way. Unless, of course, you enjoy gnawing on tough bits of inscrutable plant material.
Choosing the right squash
If you leave the skin on your butternut, you'll want to consider the quality of the squash. More delicate squashes like honeynut or delicata have ideal skin texture for eating. Heartier squashes like kabocha are not going to be as enjoyable to eat with skin on. Bottom line: The thinner the skin, the better the texture for eating. So, this leaves butternut squash in a gray area because not all butternuts are the same. The younger the butternut is, the more delicious the skin will be. This also applies to size — so when choosing butternuts to eat, try to pick smaller, smoother squashes.
By leaving the skin on, not only are you going to save yourself more work, up your vitamin intake, and leave no waste, but you can also avoid the dreaded squash hands. If you've ever peeled a butternut squash without gloves on, you may be familiar with the sap-like ooze that the flesh gives off when cut open. For most, it leaves a white residue on the skin, and for others, an allergic reaction can occur called hand dermatitis, according to PubMed. This is another good reason to avoid peeling squash or eating them raw. Be sure to wash your squash thoroughly if you're keeping the skin on, and avoid any squash that looks waxy because chances are they're actually waxed for preservation. Ideally, if you can buy squash from the farmer's market, you'll get better quality butternut squash during the fall and winter months.