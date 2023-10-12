The Reason You Don't Need To Waste Time Peeling Acorn Squash

If you leave the skin on your butternut, you'll want to consider the quality of the squash. More delicate squashes like honeynut or delicata have ideal skin texture for eating. Heartier squashes like kabocha are not going to be as enjoyable to eat with skin on. Bottom line: The thinner the skin, the better the texture for eating. So, this leaves butternut squash in a gray area because not all butternuts are the same. The younger the butternut is, the more delicious the skin will be. This also applies to size — so when choosing butternuts to eat, try to pick smaller, smoother squashes.

By leaving the skin on, not only are you going to save yourself more work, up your vitamin intake, and leave no waste, but you can also avoid the dreaded squash hands. If you've ever peeled a butternut squash without gloves on, you may be familiar with the sap-like ooze that the flesh gives off when cut open. For most, it leaves a white residue on the skin, and for others, an allergic reaction can occur called hand dermatitis, according to PubMed. This is another good reason to avoid peeling squash or eating them raw. Be sure to wash your squash thoroughly if you're keeping the skin on, and avoid any squash that looks waxy because chances are they're actually waxed for preservation. Ideally, if you can buy squash from the farmer's market, you'll get better quality butternut squash during the fall and winter months.