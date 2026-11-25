We Asked 17 Experts The Best Place To Buy Steak — Here's What They Said
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When you're on the hunt for quality steak, you might think you need to hit some high-end meat suppliers, but the truth is, you can find great steak at your local grocery store or online. But that doesn't narrow it down much, does it? For that reason, we consulted with more than a dozen experts, including chefs, restaurateurs, and Food Network regulars, from the U.S. Open and New York Wine & Food Festival, as well as via email, for their take on where to find the best steak, with one caveat — it has to be a widely accessible retailer so you have the best chance at sourcing quality meat.
The overwhelming response from our trusted experts was to get your steaks from your local butcher, but other options exist if you're unable to source beef that way, including your local supermarket and online retailers. So even if you're not near the best butcher shop in your state, you likely have a Costco, Sam's Club, or Whole Foods nearby that offers premium meat. Plus, there are online meat markets that are considered some of the best, and conveniently, they deliver right to your doorstep.
Local butcher
The No. 1 answer from our experts is to go to your local butcher to buy steak, and we couldn't agree more. If you've never been to your local butcher, now is a great time to check it out. As our experts noted, a high-quality butcher shop helps customers choose the right cut, which is often fresher and cut to order. Additionally, a good butcher helps you understand preparation methods and can tell you about sourcing. Kalith Wick, director of food and beverage at Okana Resort, suggests finding a butcher with a higher turnover rate, as that speaks to freshness and quality. Executive chef Aaron Cuschieri at The Dearborn in Chicago adds that it's important to get to know your butcher, saying, "Build that relationship, and they'll get to know your preferences and help source just about any cut you're looking for."
Butcher shop meat may cost more, but typically the meat is better, executive chef Timothy Paroulek at Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Resort & Spa in the Cayman Islands says; these shops often carry items you won't find elsewhere. Plus, he says, "Once you build a relationship with a farmer or butcher, you'll often hear about new cuts first and get special deals ... Stay curious about underappreciated cuts and pay for where it matters." Chef, restaurateur, and food celebrity Michael Voltaggio also reminds us, "They want to talk about meat, and they want to tell you about the meat that they're the most excited about."
Allen Brothers
Aaron Cuschieri and Big Chris Farella (co-founder of Brothers Smokehouse) recommend Allen Brothers of Chicago, an online purveyor of premium restaurant-quality meat in a wide range of proteins, from beef to lamb. Allen Brothers supplies restaurants like Burtons Grill and Bar and Halls Chophouse, but chef Cuschieri says there is also a nationwide direct-to-consumer program so home cooks can order these steak cuts, too.
Allen Brothers offers cuts like prime rib roast, filet mignon, and porterhouse, as well as ribeye, strip steaks, and burgers. You can also find wagyu with cuts from Rosewood Ranches in Texas or Westholme, Australia. There are also dry-aged cuts like bone-in cowboy ribeye, New York strip, and porterhouse. If you're unsure of which steak cut to get, combo orders are also available, and subscriptions allow for regular deliveries.
Amazon
Chef and author Geoffrey Zakarian suggests Amazon for frozen steaks if you're unable to get to a butcher shop. After all, you can find anything on Amazon, including beef ranging from Steak-Umms to USDA choice to Angus. So how do you narrow it down? "It depends on what you're after, but you want to always get dry-aged if you can. If you can get pasture-raised, that's also good ... And full grass-finished are the best ... the fat's going to be yellow like a banana. It's a very different-looking fat. It's almost orange," explains Zakarian.
There are a number of companies selling on Amazon, like Omaha, Grumpy Butcher, and Chicago Steak Company, with dry-aged or prime options available. But there is always the choice of ordering fresh meat for same-day delivery through one of your local grocery stores, depending on where you live.
Brunson Meat Company
Brunson Meat Company is recommended by award-winning chef Andrew Zimmern. "I'm very biased to Brunson Meats," he says. "They have a custom aging program that I think is absolutely second to none. They've developed their own molds and their own customized aging process, and I think they're absolutely fantastic." Brunson Meats specializes in dry-aging steak for a minimum of 35 days in strictly controlled conditions. By creating its own in-house molds, the overall flavor can be specifically developed — one that results in a brown-butter-and-popcorn profile finish.
Started by chef Justin Brunson, this company sources grass-fed and grain-finished USDA prime Angus beef from family farms. You can find cuts like ribeye, strip, porterhouse, tenderloin, and even prime steak burgers. But what really makes this beef stand out is the aging process unique to Brunson, and you'll find cuts aged up to 210 days.
Costco
Multiple chefs recommend Costco as a convenient, affordable place to purchase steaks. Chef, restaurateur, and Food Network regular Jet Tila says, "I know you're taking a hit up front by buying four steaks, but by the pound you're paying less. Almost by 40% ... The nice thing is you can look at the actual multiple packs and find the most intramuscular fat." Executive chef David Schaumburger of Elway's at The Ritz-Carlton points out you can also find USDA prime beef and high-quality products that rival restaurant-level standards with consistency and good value.
Indeed, there are multiple Costco steaks worth the price, such as boneless ribeye, New York strip, top sirloin, and filet mignon. And if you really want to impress your friends and family, consider getting some Angus tomahawk ribeyes for sharing. Regardless of cut, buying steak in bulk is a smart Costco shopping hack you'll be glad to take advantage of.
D'Artagnan Foods
D'Artagnan Foods is highly recommended by a handful of our steak experts. Both chef Sahil Sethi at Sifr & Sifr Cafe in Chicago and Timothy Paroulek say this online option offers a wide variety of premium cuts and features easy and convenient nationwide delivery. It also supplies high-end restaurants with quality meat and consistency that home cooks can enjoy as well. You can find a wide variety of proteins, including Angus and English beef and naturally roaming bison, which are sourced from small family-run regenerative farms.
D'Artagnan sources high-quality meat chefs appreciate, but home cooks can also source these restaurant-standard cuts as well. Steak choices range widely from Angus ribeye and strip to Japanese Wagyu burgers and filet mignon to grass-fed skirt and hanger steak.
DeBragga and Spitler
DeBragga and Spitler is another online purveyor suggested by Simon Kim, owner of COTE Korean Steakhouse, and John Doherty, chef and owner of Blackbarn Restaurant. "They have lots of great choices to choose from," says Doherty. "I'm certified Angus beef all the way. There's a set of standards that are used on a very small percentage of the beef in this country. So when you get that, you're getting the best that's out there. And if you can get it well marbled and dry-aged, it's even better."
DeBragga and Spitler has been around since the early 1920s, beginning in New York and passing through generations. After moving to New Jersey in 2011, the company expanded to offer a wide range of top-quality beef, including American, Australian, and Japanese Wagyu varieties and Niman Ranch grass-fed beef from the Midwest, with cuts like prime ribeye, dry-aged strip, Angus filet, and American Wagyu Kobe flat iron.
H-E-B
If you're unable to head to your local butcher shop, Kalith Wick suggests hitting up your local H-E-B. for your next steak. Wick explains that selecting a high-quality steak is important for good results, regardless of the cooking technique you use. So, be sure to check for good marbling and consistent coloring when sourcing your steak from the grocery store.
H-E-B may not be as widely accessible as some of our other choices, but with hundreds of locations across Texas and Mexico, it's worthy of landing on our list. You'll find typical choices and select cuts like ribeye, strip, and sirloin, but H-E-B also offers prime grade and grass-fed beef. While we don't recommend drowning your steak in condiments, H-E-B offers Texas-style barbecue sauce that customers claim is a must-buy. We could, however, get on board with That Green Sauce for dipping bites of steak with poblanos and jalapeños for a spicy kick.
Jewel-Osco
Another supermarket recommendation from our experts is Jewel-Osco. Chef Gee Cuyugan at CIMA advises shoppers to check the meat case or talk to the butcher on duty. He likes to look for chuck that comes with the ribeye cap (spinalis) attached, and if you're not familiar with looking for that, the butcher is the best person to ask for help. "I've started using it for tacos instead of skirt steak or ribeye as prices have gone up. Chuck can cost nearly a third as much, while the spinalis adds rich marbling and flavor," Cuyugan explains.
With almost 200 locations in the Chicago area, Jewel-Osco is owned by Albertsons, which also owns nearly a couple dozen known brands, like Shaw's, Safeway, and Randalls. As you would at a typical grocer, you'll find choice cuts, such as ribeye, sirloin, filet, T-bone, skirt, and chuck.
Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors
Recommended by Simon Kim and chef and restaurateur David Burke, Pat LaFrieda is a multi-generational meat purveyor that sells wholesale to chefs and restaurants and has done so for more than a century. But home cooks have the privilege, too, of sourcing high-quality steaks with direct-to-home delivery. "Pat's got great, dry-aged meat, and fresh meat, and probably custom cuts," says Burke. You'll find prime-grade beef, American Wagyu, and USDA High Choice.
Unlike most online meat markets, Pat's ships fresh, not frozen, steaks to ensure you get the best cut. It also dry-ages its meat on-site — it's the largest dry-aging room in the meat industry. Dry-aged steaks are typically aged from 30 to 90 days and are available as ribeye, strip, T-bone, and porterhouse. You can also opt for a custom engraved 40-ounce tomahawk. But if you're looking for non-dry-aged beef, there are prime-grade cuts like ribeye, strip, porterhouse, skirt, filet, hanger, and T-bone.
Prime Food Distributors
Suggested by Simon Kim, Prime Food Distributor is a solid online butcher shop to explore for quality meat, whether for wholesale or individual shopping. "So I think finding where to buy beef is so important," he says, specifically naming PFD as one of his suggestions. "The majority of amazing purveyors actually ship." Though the company services restaurants, hotels, and sports venues, the everyday home cook also has access to its premium prime-grade steaks. Meat is shipped in temperature-controlled environments to ensure freshness when delivered.
Many cuts, such as American Wagyu ribeye and porterhouse and USDA prime tomahawk ribeye, porterhouse, and strip, are dry aged under strict conditions. PFD also sells other prime cuts like filet mignon, tri-tip, picanha, and bavette. If you're in the New York area, PFD has a retail boutique where you can visit to purchase or pick up your steak.
Sam's Club
Just like Costco, Sam's Club is a recommended supermarket choice for grabbing some good steak. Gee Cuyugan suggests the meat department at Sam's for saving money on well-marbled cuts. The option of buying beef in bulk can be advantageous if you're looking to stock your freezer or are hosting a get-together. The lower cost for higher volume is often convenient for budgets, even if it takes a little planning. You're typically looking at packages of the same cut, but if they all look great, why not stock up?
Depending on your needs, a Sam's Club membership could be well worth it, especially if the perks are up your alley. Steak cuts and brands will vary from location to location, along with the prices, but usually you'll see ribeye, sirloin, strip, chuck, and London broil. You might even spot grass-fed or farm-specific beef as well.
7X Beef
7X Beef focuses on Japanese Wagyu, but more specifically, the company sources its cuts from one breed line of 100% Japanese Wagyu cattle. (A quick fact about Wagyu beef: There are four different breeds.) This makes for consistency in makeup, resulting in an intense beef flavor. If you can't get to your local butcher, says chef Barclay Dodge at Bosq in Aspen, 7X Beef is great and the preferred source for Bosq's steaks. The meat is tender, richly marbled, and deeply flavored. So though you'll find typical steak cuts, 7X Beef is anything but typical.
7X Beef offers "big cuts," which include three 36-ounce tomahawk ribeyes, but if you're looking for something a little less overwhelming, there's also strip, tenderloin, ribeye, porterhouse, T-bone, and sirloin. By carefully timing shipping and delivery, your steaks arrive frozen on dry ice to ensure optimum freshness.
Snake River Farms
A handful of our expert chefs say to pay attention to Snake River Farms for premium meat. Though it often supplies high-end restaurants with high-quality cuts consistently, this online retailer was mentioned multiple times by our panel for providing quality steak nationwide, so the home cook gets to take advantage of that as well.
Beginning in the late '60s, Snake River Farms started as a family operation focused on high-quality cattle. In the late '80s, that focus zeroed in on American wagyu cattle. Decades later, Snake River Farms has grown to be the top producer of this highly sought-after breed. But Snake River Farms offers non-wagyu meat as well from Double R Ranch, with both prime- and choice-grade beef available. The online market sells cuts like strip, ribeye, filet mignon, cowboy steak, sirloin, and flat iron. Steaks are shipped frozen.
Wegmans
Wegmans is another local grocer that's been suggested by our expert chefs, as it offers quality steaks at reasonable prices. "I think they have some pretty good meat ... some of the markets have butchers. And if you can go custom, buy what you want, I think that you're better off doing that," says David Burke. Don't be afraid to talk to the person behind the meat counter. "[If] there's somebody you can actually talk to, it's better going there and having that conversation about helping to select a cut of meat, rather than going and get something that's already pre-cut," says chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author Bryan Voltaggio.
Wegmans is located in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic (from Massachusetts down to North Carolina), and was ranked as the highest-rated grocery store in the Northeast by Consumer Reports. Aside from happy employees, customers like the selection and affordability. It generally has the usual selection of steaks you'll find at most grocery stores — like chuck, strip, ribeye, sirloin, flank, and porterhouse — in choice grade, grass-fed, Angus, dry-aged, and even wagyu, depending on your location.
Whole Foods
Recommended by a few of our expert chefs, Whole Foods is a solid choice for sourcing quality steaks. In our assessment of what meats to buy at Whole Foods, we felt the bone-in ribeye was a good selection. As for what you'll find in the meat case or behind the counter, options include organic, grass-fed, prime-grade, and dry-aged for cuts like ribeye, skirt, strip, sirloin, flank, and flat iron. Your choices may vary by location, but there are also online options and delivery as well.
If you've eyed the meats at Whole Foods before but hesitated on what to get, David Burke suggests prime-grade beef for its quality marbling. Since it's pricier, this is good for special occasions or if you don't buy steak often. Otherwise, if you eat steak a lot and want it to be consistently good on a budget, choice is a good option.
Wild Fork
Wild Fork specializes in frozen meat and seafood and is located in 10 states. Its frozen supply chain is what helps keep prices lower. "They have a lot of great cuts, and they freeze them well. So it's great for the average cook to always have them in the fridge," says Giorgio Rapicavol, owner of Eating House and Luca Osteria. Whether you're a novice cook or professional, Wild Fork features a wide variety to choose from, including wagyu and exotic meat. Steak is sourced from beef raised in Nebraska and Colorado, and cuts are hand-selected and taste-tested.
While many online retailers sell frozen meat for freshness, most in-person stores carry fresh. But not Wild Fork; its entire premise is based on flash-freezing fresh meat directly from the farm. Every cut is vacuum-sealed to go through a wet aging process. Then it's blast-frozen to retain peak flavor. And this process includes the cuts you'll find in-store, like ribeye, strip, picanha, skirt, chuck, and filet mignon.