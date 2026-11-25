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When you're on the hunt for quality steak, you might think you need to hit some high-end meat suppliers, but the truth is, you can find great steak at your local grocery store or online. But that doesn't narrow it down much, does it? For that reason, we consulted with more than a dozen experts, including chefs, restaurateurs, and Food Network regulars, from the U.S. Open and New York Wine & Food Festival, as well as via email, for their take on where to find the best steak, with one caveat — it has to be a widely accessible retailer so you have the best chance at sourcing quality meat.

The overwhelming response from our trusted experts was to get your steaks from your local butcher, but other options exist if you're unable to source beef that way, including your local supermarket and online retailers. So even if you're not near the best butcher shop in your state, you likely have a Costco, Sam's Club, or Whole Foods nearby that offers premium meat. Plus, there are online meat markets that are considered some of the best, and conveniently, they deliver right to your doorstep.