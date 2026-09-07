5 Costco Steaks Worth The Price In 2026

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In the midst of rising inflation, recurring recalls, and a historic cattle shortage, the demand for beef is still at a 40-year high — and Costco has plenty of it. The warehouse's meat department offers a wide selection of fairly priced Kirkland Signature USDA Choice and Prime cuts. So, while steak may not be an everyday indulgence for everyone in 2026, many of the best steaks for grilling are still available at Costco.

We've rounded up some of the best Costco steaks that customers highly recommend and consistently go back to. Whether you want to throw a couple of steaks on the coals, in a skillet, or in the oven, these steaks offer the best bang for your buck, delivering tenderness and flavor that justifies, and in some cases even surpasses, the price with every bite.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.