5 Costco Steaks Worth The Price In 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In the midst of rising inflation, recurring recalls, and a historic cattle shortage, the demand for beef is still at a 40-year high — and Costco has plenty of it. The warehouse's meat department offers a wide selection of fairly priced Kirkland Signature USDA Choice and Prime cuts. So, while steak may not be an everyday indulgence for everyone in 2026, many of the best steaks for grilling are still available at Costco.
We've rounded up some of the best Costco steaks that customers highly recommend and consistently go back to. Whether you want to throw a couple of steaks on the coals, in a skillet, or in the oven, these steaks offer the best bang for your buck, delivering tenderness and flavor that justifies, and in some cases even surpasses, the price with every bite.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Kirkland Signature USDA Beef Ribeye Steak Boneless
The ribeye is a fan-favorite for all the right reasons. Taken from the rib area of the cow, it has the best qualities you want from a steak. Since this cut comes from a lesser-used part of the cow, there is an abundance of both fatty marbling and tender muscle. While Tasting Table can offer you the hands-down best tips and tricks for cooking a ribeye steak, Costco has the ribeye to put those tips to use.
"I put my trust in the quality of Costco meats, and I was not disappointed," said one Facebook fan. With just a little salt and pepper and time on the grill, the same reviewer praised, "The marbling in this steak was incredible, and the meat simply spoke for itself." Of course, with a price this good, the steak probably tasted even better.
Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Boneless Ribeye is priced around $17 per pound, while USDA Prime is around $22. At butchers across the country, prices for the same cut and grade are as high as $35 per pound.
Get a package of Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Beef Ribeye Steak Boneless for around $78 per package, or Prime for around $87.
Kirkland Signature USDA Beef Loin Top Sirloin Steak
When it comes to Costco's top sirloin, there's a lot to talk about. One Reddit fan said, "Costco prime sirloin is cheaper than choice strip. If you can keep a secret — it's better too!" The same reviewer added that "they sell (or have sold) sirloin cap for the same price." Not only is it an affordable alternative to a strip steak, but it's also a tender and flavorful cut.
While it's a leaner cut of meat, top sirloin still offers tender, juicy, beefy flavor. You just don't want to cook it at too high a temperature. The top sirloin cap — which you may also hear called picanha — is another rich and flavorful option when prepared and cooked properly. For tips on getting the most out of this cut, check out how to cook a perfect picanha steak according to an expert.
While prices for top sirloin reach upwards of $40 per pound, Costco is serving much cheaper options with top sirloin steak and top sirloin cap coming in at around $11.50 per pound. At Costco, USDA Prime top sirloin steak is priced around $15 per pound.
Grab a package of Kirkland Signature Beef Loin Top Sirloin Steak for about $50, Top Sirloin Cap for about $42, and USDA Prime Top Sirloin Steak for around $62.
Kirkland Signature USDA Beef Loin New York Steak
When we ranked 14 of the most popular steak cuts, the New York Strip landed smack dab in the middle at number seven. We love the strip for its simple preparation of stovetop or grill searing, its umami-rich flavor, and its distinct steak and wine pairing capabilities. And while it may not be the most tender, it has a chew that is consistent and precise, satisfying the palate bite after bite.
"I've always thought the Prime New York strip is the best cut available at Costco," said one Redditor. Of course, Prime, being the highest grade of meat, is going to cost you a little more. In this case, it's around $7 more than Choice at Costco. But it might just be worth it, especially when we saw during our research that some butchers are charging close to $30 per pound for their New York Strip.
Get a 4-pound package of Kirkland Signature USDA Choice New York Strip for around $77 or a 4.5-pound package of Kirkland Signature USDA Prime for around $85.
Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Beef Loin Tenderloin Steak Filet Mignon
Filet mignon comes from the short loin, around the same area as the New York Strip and the sirloin. However, it constitutes under 4% of the butchered meat, which is why it's often more expensive — in some cases as much as $100 per pound. It is simple to sear, reverse sear, or prepare sous vide. While Giada De Laurentiis likes to top her filet with balsamic syrup and goat cheese straight from the pan, you can keep things simple with a pat of salted butter on top while the steak rests.
When Tasting Table compared Costco's filet mignon with Trader Joe's, the Kirkland Signature steak left our taste tester dreaming of more. And they weren't the only ones impressed. When one Reddit user was looking for a good steak for Easter dinner, Costco's filet mignon, priced around $23 per pound, was a top suggestion. "The tenderloins (filet mignon) are excellent. I wouldn't hesitate to buy them from Costco again," advised a fellow Redditor. At this price, the hardest decision may just be what to serve on the side.
Grab a package of 3.5-pounds of Kirkland Signature USDA Choice filet mignon for around $82.
Rastelli's Choice Black Angus Tomahawk Steaks
The tomahawk steak comes with a cleaned rib bone attached, creating its namesake resemblance and a cut capable of feeding several people. The bone is primarily for looks, not flavor, adding dramatic flair to an already flamboyant presentation. At Costco, tomahawk steaks are only available online and can be shipped through the retailer's delivery service, but with more than 200 five-star reviews, they seem worth the wait.
One Costco reviewer stated, "There was a perfect amount of fat to have the caramelization process make the meat even more tender when cooked. This steak has so much flavor; not much seasoning is necessary for a perfect steak!" Customers repeatedly praise the quality, flavor, tenderness, and impressive size. Many are going back for more, gifting them to friends and family, and even planning dinner parties around them.
Costco's box of Rastelli's Choice Black Angus Tomahawk Steaks weighs 9.5-pounds, which puts the steaks at around $37 per pound. Across the country, cuts cost anywhere from $80 for 2-pounds. But this box is cut and sorted perfectly for a crowd. So, invite some friends over, fire up the grill — Chef Aaron May says it's the only way he will prepare a tomahawk — and get ready to feast.
Get a 9.5-pound box of four Rastelli's Choice Black Angus Tomahawk Steaks for around $350.