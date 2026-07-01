The Budget-Friendly Alternatives To Strip Steak That Deliver Big Flavor
The New York strip is prized for its tender marbling and rich flavor. Cut from the short loin, which accounts for its revered qualities, the strip is one of the more expensive cuts of beef you find at the store. While you may need to sacrifice in getting that specific cut due to cost, that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice on the tight but tender texture and rich flavor you love so much about a strip steak — we have alternatives that feature those exact qualities and cost less than your average strip (around $29 a pound, depending on location).
There's Denver steak and, despite what you may have been told, two great choices of sirloin. Ever tried a poor man's ribeye? You're going to want to. There are even some flat steaks that have the potential to make you feel just as satisfied as your old strip. Honestly, when you know how to properly prepare and cook these often overlooked cuts of meat, they may just become your new go-to steaks.
Denver steak is tender and marbled
Denver steak costs you between $10 and $15 a pound. This cut is located underneath the shoulder blade in the chuck primal region, and is ranked one of the top four tenderest muscles in the cow. While it's similarly marbled to the strip, it doesn't have the excess fat. It's a prized cut in the steak world, coveted for its lower price and excellent taste and texture. Prepare it exactly like your favorite strip steak (with a little salt, pepper, and high heat) and you may end up not being able to taste a difference.
"This cut can be cooked on high heat, either on the grill or in a saute pan, by basting it," said chef K.C. Gulbro, owner of both FoxFire and Copper Fox and chef ambassador for Certified Angus Beef, in a Tasting Table interview on the absolute best way to cook a Denver steak. He also suggests keeping the temp at medium-rare and remembering to "cut against the grain before serving."
There's nothing wrong with sirloin cuts
Redditor Seasoned_By_Smoke said it best, "Nothing wrong with a good sirloin." Top sirloin is the most tender cut in this category and sells for around $14 a pound. Bold and beefy, this steak is juicy and tender when cooked properly. When grilling, sear the outside with high heat to create a crust that locks in all the flavor and tenderness. While you don't need one, sirloin does well in a nice marinade or with a simple spice rub.
Another great option from the sirloin is the picanha, or coulette. This tender piece of meat is taken from the top sirloin cap and sells for around $13 to $16 per pound. In another tip we gathered from K.C. Gulbro on cooking the perfect picanha steak, use a bladed tenderizer to soften this cut and, once again, cut against the grain.
Chuck eye steak, or the poor man's ribeye
When it comes to finding a good alternative to strip steak, Redditors agree that chuck eye — the poor man's ribeye — is the way to go. "Not as fibrous as strip steak and not as tender as ribeye yet still fatty and juicy," remarked one Reddit fan. We don't disagree! This piece of beef comes from the same region of the cow as Denver steak, so you can expect good things. We found chuck eye to be preferred by fans and much cheaper than a ribeye, selling for around $11 a pound.
A flavorful, beefy-tasting steak with a tender finish, this cut does best when grilled or pan-seared to medium-rare or medium. Avoid using high heat to cook this one quickly; it needs to cook a little longer and at a slightly lower temp to break down into tenderness. However, don't go the extreme other way with it and slowly braise this piece of meat. Too fast or too slow makes this steak tough. Just give it a little more TLC and a few extra minutes than you would a New York strip.
Flat steaks: flank and skirt
The last of the cuts to consider when looking for an alternative to strip steak are flat steaks: flank and skirt, to be exact. Both sell for around $15 a pound. These cuts are much leaner meats and need some help during preparation, but offer you a tender and flavorful meal when you know how to prep and cook them.
Flank steak is only slightly more tender than skirt steak, so you can prep, cook, and serve them both the same way. Marinate them overnight to help break down the extra connective tissue. Use a citrus marinade or our steak tenderizing marinade to soften the lean fibers; the acidic ingredients help make the meat softer and break down tougher bits while oil helps by adding some extra fat. Flash sear to create a crust and keep your finished temp low. Before serving, cut these steaks thinly and against the grain to reduce any more tough tissue. It may take a little extra work, but for the money being saved, it's worth it.