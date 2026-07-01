The Budget-Friendly Alternatives To Strip Steak That Deliver Big Flavor

The New York strip is prized for its tender marbling and rich flavor. Cut from the short loin, which accounts for its revered qualities, the strip is one of the more expensive cuts of beef you find at the store. While you may need to sacrifice in getting that specific cut due to cost, that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice on the tight but tender texture and rich flavor you love so much about a strip steak — we have alternatives that feature those exact qualities and cost less than your average strip (around $29 a pound, depending on location).

There's Denver steak and, despite what you may have been told, two great choices of sirloin. Ever tried a poor man's ribeye? You're going to want to. There are even some flat steaks that have the potential to make you feel just as satisfied as your old strip. Honestly, when you know how to properly prepare and cook these often overlooked cuts of meat, they may just become your new go-to steaks.