Here's Why Chuck Eye Is Cheaper Than Ribeye — And Preferred By Many Steak Fans

Ahh, the proverbial apples of our eye — ribeye and chuck eye, to be exact. Even occasional steak fans are familiar with the perfect ribeye steak and its rich, buttery, melt-in-your-mouth profile. Thanks to its naturally high fat marbling, this sought-after, luxurious cut comes with a price tag to match, tending toward the more expensive side of steakhouse menus.

Now, we invite you to meet the ribeye's underrated next-door neighbor, the chuck eye. Chuck eye steak (aka the "poor man's ribeye") comes from the steer's upper shoulder (aka the chuck primal), more specifically, cut from the end of the prime rib roast. Directly butting up against each other, ribeye comes from the middle rib section between ribs six and 12 of the chuck primal, while chuck eye comes from the region just forward at rib five.

Due to the fact that chuck eye is technically a shoulder cut, it's similar to ribeye, but with less fat marbling and (subsequently) less tenderness. Although, chuck eye still offers impressively dense marbling throughout, and major beefy flavor. Even though there are only two chuck eye steaks per steer, this lesser-known steakhouse cut remains a budget-friendly alternative to classic ribeye, both economical and flavorful. At Safeway, for example, a 1-pound USDA choice boneless chuck eye steak costs $10.99, while a USDA boneless prime ribeye steak runs for $35.99 per pound — over 300% more expensive for a steak with wildly similar characteristics. Cooking with chuck eye steak can also make a terrific excuse to visit your local butcher.