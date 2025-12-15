Ribeye, New York strip, porterhouse, filet mignon ... these are various cuts of steak that most Americans are familiar with, even if they aren't a steakhouse regular. These are some of the classics, the cuts everyone recognizes, and the ones splashed across menus in bold type. If you look beyond the standard cuts of steak, however, you will uncover a variety of lesser-known options that rarely get the spotlight but deliver just as much flavour — and in some cases, even more. It's all about stepping outside your comfort zone and ordering a cut that, in some cases, you may never have even heard of before. What are some of the most underrated cuts of steak that Americans need to try?

With names like bavette, teres major, and skirt, certain cuts might seem completely out of place on a steakhouse menu. In most cases, they don't even feature — they are asked for with a whisper to the server, who will nod in that slow, knowing approval reserved for true insiders. These under-the-radar steaks often bring bold flavour, unique textures, and a sense of discovery that can make even a routine night out for a steak feel special. It all comes down to knowing exactly what to ask for. This article takes a closer look at the steaks that butchers hold back for themselves and those that chefs throughout the U.S. quietly champion. Here's our list of 10 lesser-known steaks you should always order at a steakhouse.