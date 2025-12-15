10 Lesser-Known Steaks You Should Always Order At A Steakhouse
Ribeye, New York strip, porterhouse, filet mignon ... these are various cuts of steak that most Americans are familiar with, even if they aren't a steakhouse regular. These are some of the classics, the cuts everyone recognizes, and the ones splashed across menus in bold type. If you look beyond the standard cuts of steak, however, you will uncover a variety of lesser-known options that rarely get the spotlight but deliver just as much flavour — and in some cases, even more. It's all about stepping outside your comfort zone and ordering a cut that, in some cases, you may never have even heard of before. What are some of the most underrated cuts of steak that Americans need to try?
With names like bavette, teres major, and skirt, certain cuts might seem completely out of place on a steakhouse menu. In most cases, they don't even feature — they are asked for with a whisper to the server, who will nod in that slow, knowing approval reserved for true insiders. These under-the-radar steaks often bring bold flavour, unique textures, and a sense of discovery that can make even a routine night out for a steak feel special. It all comes down to knowing exactly what to ask for. This article takes a closer look at the steaks that butchers hold back for themselves and those that chefs throughout the U.S. quietly champion. Here's our list of 10 lesser-known steaks you should always order at a steakhouse.
Hanger steak
The hanger steak, also called the butcher's steak, has long been one of the industry's most underrated cuts. It's also one with a rich history. French butchers all the way back in the 18th century used to consider the cut a delicacy and would keep it for themselves instead of selling it to their customers — hence the name butcher's steak. This particular cut is found in the diaphragm muscle of the cow, between the rib and loin. It's called the hanger steak in the U.S. because of the fact that it hangs from the diaphragm in the plate section of the animal. Why is the hanger steak so hard to find? What's interesting about this particular cut of steak is that there is only one per cow, making it quite a prized piece of meat. It's easy to understand why butchers back in the day were so protective of it.
While the limited supply means that you won't find it in most steakhouses or butcher shops, it's definitely one to look out for. Those in the inner butcher circles know just how tender and juicy it is, packed full of rich flavor. What sets it apart from many other cuts is the distinctive fine, open-grained texture that it boasts. It's also fairly small at 8 to 16 ounces. Even though it may not be the largest cut, the depth of flavor and rich taste make it a standout to consider when you do come across it.
Picanha
If you want to taste a steak with serious character, picanha (pronounced "pee‑KAHN‑yah") is exactly the undercover option you should ask for. This particular cut is hugely popular in Brazil, but in the U.S., it's somewhat unknown, although it is starting to gain popularity. Picanha, also called top sirloin cap or rump cover, is a triangular beef cut that is taken from the top of the rump. It is covered by a thick layer of fat (called a fat cap) that makes the steak incredibly tender and juicy. A contributing factor to the pure succulence of this cut is that it comes from an area of the cow that is not an overused muscle, so the meat stays tender.
Why is the picanha so popular in Brazil? A few reasons why it's considered the country's favorite cut of beef include that it's relatively inexpensive, incredibly tasty, and easy to prepare. The fat cap locks in the succulence when the steak is cooked, giving it a rich, beefy depth. There are a few ways you can ask for the picanha in a steakhouse. You could go grilled whole, charred on skewers, or the more traditional Brazilian route with churrasco — a way of cooking that is deeply rooted in Brazilian culture. If you'd like to try this cut and the steakhouse has no idea what you are talking about, try asking for the rump cap, another name that it goes by. The picanha is a delicious steak to try, especially if you're looking for some Brazilian tradition.
Denver steak (also known as Denver cut)
If you've heard of this cut before and assumed that it was named after the city of the same name, you'd be incorrect. It has nothing to do with Denver, Colorado. It was named by a project called the Beef Checkoff Program that was looking to promote more affordable cuts of meat during the 2000s. You're not here for a history lesson, though, so let's get into what makes this one of the best unknown steak cuts in the U.S. Firstly, it's about supply. You won't get much of this cut from each animal. It comes from the serratus ventralis muscle, which is located deep within the chuck, under the shoulder blade, and takes some skill to extract. As a result, it's unlikely that you'll find it at your local butcher or at your run-of-the-mill steakhouse.
While the position of the cut makes it difficult to get to, it's also one of the reasons it's so delicious. The serratus ventralis doesn't work as hard as other muscles, which means that the Denver steak is surprisingly tender for a part of the cow often associated with tougher, slow-cooking meat. It has more marbling than the rest of the shoulder area, which means it's packed with flavor. With such limited yield and so much flavor, it's no surprise that it's hard to find — what butcher wouldn't want to keep this delicious cut for themselves? If you see this option on the menu, make sure to give it a try.
Flat iron steak
The flat iron, also known as the top blade steak, is another that comes from the shoulder area, specifically the top blade of the chuck. At first glance, this cut might look unassuming, and for years, it was overlooked because of the tough connective tissue that runs through the muscle. It was only in the early 2000s that scientists discovered a better way to enjoy it as part of a meat science experiment. No, it wasn't grown in the lab — the scientists worked out a way to remove the connective tissue that surrounded it. Whoever said that science and grilling don't go together? Since then, a specific butchering technique has been developed to make the steak more accessible. As it still requires a skilled butcher, it's not readily available to savor.
Is the flat iron steak worth all the hassle? It sure is — despite being part of the shoulder, where meat is usually tougher, the flat iron combines tenderness with flavor, featuring a good balance of lean meat and fat. It's the ideal cut for someone who is looking for a steak that comes with a lot of flavor but is not overly fatty. There are a few ways you can enjoy this cut, including searing it in a pan, grilling it over an open flame, or adding it to a dish as the protein component. If you want to give it a go, we suggest doing an online search for restaurants in your area that serve it. Chances are you won't find many.
Bavette steak
If you've travelled through France and enjoyed the country's bistro cuisine, there's a good chance you've tasted this cut. Bavette steak, sometimes called flap steak, is one of those cuts that butchers around the world have quietly prized for generations. The name comes from the English translation of the French word "bib," which is a reference to the shape of the cut — long and flat. It's another one of those steaks that you won't find in most butcher shops, but if you find the right steakhouse, all you'll need to do is say its name, and so it shall be done — to your liking, of course. If it's so hard to find, though, why bother looking for it?
If you're the type of diner that enjoys the Maillard reaction with their meat — in other words, cooking a steak to feature the coveted brown, flavorful crust and savory aroma — then the bavette steak should be high up on your list of what's next to try. It's well-suited for being cooked at high heat, which creates a steak with a crispy exterior but an interior that remains tender and juicy. It's not as tender as ribeye, and it can be easily overcooked, so it's best to order this cut medium-rare at most. To get the most flavor and to soften the texture, it is often marinated first. So, if you're ordering it at a restaurant, ask the server how it has been prepared.
Skirt steak
Another underrated cut that should be on all steakhouse menus, in our opinion, is the skirt steak. What makes this cut somewhat unknown is that there is only a small amount of it per cow, giving you around four skirt steaks per animal. The skirt steak is one of the most distinctive cuts on the entire animal. It's long, thin, and intensely beefy, with pronounced grain that makes it ideal for quick, high-heat cooking. It comes from the plate section of the cow, located between the flank and brisket, and is divided into two types: inside skirt and outside skirt. The difference between the two types of skirt steak is that the inside is shorter and skinnier than the outside and comes with a fat membrane that needs to be cut away.
If you are looking to try the skirt steak, it's best to ask for the outer option, which is thicker and considered far more flavorful than the inside — this is the one you'd expect to be served at a steakhouse anyway. What does the skirt steak taste like? As there's a fair amount of marble in a skirt steak, which results in a higher fat content, you can expect a juicy steak that is moderately meaty. If it's a tender cut that you're looking for, it's once again the outer skirt that we recommend you choose. When trying a skirt steak, as they are not as tender as other cuts, it's best to opt for one that is marinated and then either grilled or pan-fried. They are also great in fajitas.
Chuck eye steak (also called poor man's ribeye)
The chuck eye steak is one of the most intriguing cuts for value-driven steak lovers, earning its nickname "poor man's ribeye" for good reason. It's taken from the longissimus dorsi. This is the same muscle that forms the prized ribeye, but from the portion that continues into the chuck. Because it sits so close to the rib primal, the chuck eye shares many of the same qualities: noticeable marbling, a rich, beef-forward flavor, and a satisfying tenderness that feels far more premium than its price suggests. While many diners prefer to splash out and go for the ribeye, you can still get an extraordinary steak with the chuck eye, and at a far more affordable price.
As with many of the other uncommon steaks you need to try on this list, the availability of the chuck eye comes down to the limited amount you get per cow — there are only two. This cut is well-suited to handling high heat, making it another great steak to try if you're looking for a deep crust and a juicy inside. It's best to go for a chuck eye that has been marinated first to bring out more of the tenderness and flavor. As this particular cut cooks quickly, it's best to go for a medium-rare. This is a great alternative to ribeye steak and is one definitely worth trying if you come across it.
Tri-tip steak
While those living in Southern California may be familiar with the tri-tip steak, it's less common in other areas across the U.S. This is a triangular cut taken from the bottom sirloin, known for its balance of tenderness, bold flavor, and being relatively lean. We consider it a steak with an identity crisis, as it goes by a few names. This includes the California cut, triangle steak, bottom sirloin butt, Santa Maria steak, and Newport steak. Call it what you will — but it's one of those cuts you simply have to try if you find it on a steakhouse menu. It's also an affordable option.
Long before the tri-tip became one of the butcher's secrets, it was kept aside to be used in ground beef or used as the protein in stews. The story goes that it was only in the 1950s that the owner of a market in Santa Maria discovered how tender and juicy it was, and so its popularity began. If you're outside of California, you'll most likely struggle to find it on a menu, but if you do, it is certainly worth a try. If you are in the Golden State, you'll be spoilt for choice. It's another steak you'll want to have grilled and served medium-rare (medium at most).
Teres major steak
The teres major is one of the most intriguing under-the-radar steaks because it delivers tenderness that rivals filet mignon — but without the premium price tag. Sometimes called the shoulder tender, it comes from deep within the chuck, tucked against the shoulder blade in a spot that is notoriously difficult to access. Only skilled butchers know how to remove it cleanly, and that level of precision is one of the main reasons it rarely appears in large supermarkets or on mainstream steakhouse menus. The cut itself is small, coming in at less than a pound, but it more than makes up for its size with lean, fine-grained meat that is tender and delicious. When seared properly, the teres major produces a deeply savory crust and a tender interior that rivals some of the most expensive steaks out there.
It's not just the tenderness that makes it so popular for those in the know. The teres major cut is also known for its rich flavor and the good all-around balance it has between texture and taste. It's also incredibly versatile, as you can enjoy it just as a grilled steak or use it in a variety of dishes. If you're looking for a lesser-known steak that delivers premium tenderness with an insider edge, the teres major is one to order whenever you see it. While you won't find it in any major supermarket or butcher, if you look hard enough, you may find this uncommon delight at a local steakhouse.
Merlot steak
Merlot steak is one of those true insider cuts that rarely make it onto mainstream steakhouse menus, largely because only a small amount is available from each animal, and it typically gets snapped up by specialty butcher shops. Cut from a working muscle in the hind leg, often described as part of the heel or shank area, it is naturally lean but still manages to deliver a pronounced, beef‑forward flavor when handled correctly. Despite the location in the animal, it's surprisingly tender. In terms of shape and size, it looks a bit like a mini flank steak, with fine muscle grain fibers that run the length of the cut.
What makes the merlot steak so appealing to chefs and butchers is the combination of value and quality. It's another great-tasting steak at an affordable price and is often overlooked by someone looking to splash out on a steak dinner. Because it's so lean, this is not a steak you want cooked well‑done. You'll also want one that is cooked over high heat in a pan or on a grill. If you spot merlot steak on a menu, or your local specialty butcher has a few on hand, it is well worth ordering as a way to experience a lesser‑known cut that delivers serious steakhouse character without the premium price tag.