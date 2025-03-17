The Rare 'Butcher's Cut' Of Beef You Need To Try When You Get The Chance

You might've heard of merlot wine, but have you ever heard of a Merlot steak? No, it's not a steak drenched in red wine. Merlot steak is an actual cut of beef that, according to many chefs, is one of the better-kept secrets of the culinary world. You won't spot it in your local grocery store — to taste this special cut, you'll need to visit your local butcher and specifically ask for a "butcher's cut."

To learn what makes this cut truly special, we turned to Chef K.C. Gulbro, owner of the FoxFire restaurant in Geneva, Illinois, and Certified Angus Beef Chef Ambassador, for the inside scoop. "The Merlot steak comes from the cow's upper leg, an area not typically known for its steaks," Gulbro says. "This rare, flavorful gem is often called a 'butcher's cut' because butchers usually keep these for themselves." Every cow only has two of these steaks, which partly explains its legendary stature among chefs.

But even more than that, the Merlot steak's perfect balance of tenderness and rich flavor makes it a stand-out. Think of it as a finer-grained flank steak but with a much more intense beefy flavor since it comes from the well-exercised hind leg. And yet ... it doesn't really taste like a cut sourced from a working muscle. Merlot steaks still maintain a tenderness we guarantee will surprise you the first time you taste it.