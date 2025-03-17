The Rare 'Butcher's Cut' Of Beef You Need To Try When You Get The Chance
You might've heard of merlot wine, but have you ever heard of a Merlot steak? No, it's not a steak drenched in red wine. Merlot steak is an actual cut of beef that, according to many chefs, is one of the better-kept secrets of the culinary world. You won't spot it in your local grocery store — to taste this special cut, you'll need to visit your local butcher and specifically ask for a "butcher's cut."
To learn what makes this cut truly special, we turned to Chef K.C. Gulbro, owner of the FoxFire restaurant in Geneva, Illinois, and Certified Angus Beef Chef Ambassador, for the inside scoop. "The Merlot steak comes from the cow's upper leg, an area not typically known for its steaks," Gulbro says. "This rare, flavorful gem is often called a 'butcher's cut' because butchers usually keep these for themselves." Every cow only has two of these steaks, which partly explains its legendary stature among chefs.
But even more than that, the Merlot steak's perfect balance of tenderness and rich flavor makes it a stand-out. Think of it as a finer-grained flank steak but with a much more intense beefy flavor since it comes from the well-exercised hind leg. And yet ... it doesn't really taste like a cut sourced from a working muscle. Merlot steaks still maintain a tenderness we guarantee will surprise you the first time you taste it.
The best way to prepare your Merlot steak
Chef Gulbro not only shared what makes the Merlot steak special but also did us a favor and revealed the best way to prepare this unique cut, too. And it turns out that since it's already naturally tender, braising isn't necessary for a Merlot steak. "Being a leaner cut, it does not have the marbling or carnal fat to protect it for long cooking."
For the best results, Gulbro recommends a quick grill or pan-sear to create a flavorful crust that locks in the meat's natural juices. "I would suggest a marinade to add fats and moisture to help protect the steak," he says. "Give it a proper sear to lock in the juices and flavor, then check it often as you don't want to overcook this cut. Cook until 190 to 200 degrees Fahrenheit and let it rest."
Don't yet have a marinade in mind for your first Merlot steak? It's only fitting to start with something wine-based like this red wine and garlic steak marinade. SImply combine red wine (merlot, to go full circle) with garlic, spices (toasted coriander seeds, smoked paprika, red pepper flakes), and herbs (thyme, oregano, cinnamon, star anise). Let the steak soak in this mixture overnight before patting it dry and cooking over high heat for about two minutes per side until beautifully caramelized. Slice against the grain and take a bite — odds are good that you'd end up discovering a new favorite cut of beef.