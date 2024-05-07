Jeff Mauro's Simple Hack For A Perfectly Seared Steak - Exclusive

Even though this hint may add an extra step to the cooking process, Mauro promises it's totally worth the extra effort. Simply put the wire rack on the sheet pan, place the steak on top, and then put the whole thing in the fridge to dry out overnight. This allows "the air to circulate around [the steak] so you get a better, harder sear when it's time to grill it or pan sear it," the chef explains.

It doesn't matter if it's a tomahawk or a ribeye. Mauro uses this trick for them all. He's such a fan, in fact, that when he gets home from his weekly shopping trip, he says he unwraps each protein and lines them up on wire racks and sheet pans in his fridge. That way each piece of meat is primed for when he's ready to cook them.

The best thing about this hack is that you probably already have both of these tools in your kitchen. If you don't, you should definitely invest in a couple. "They're like the cheapest things that last forever," Mauro says. Not only do they last a lifetime (we've had our well-loved sheet pans for at least 20 years), they can be used for many things besides drying out meat and cooling cakes. We've even used them to freeze treats and make delicious sheet pan dinners.