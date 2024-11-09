The Underrated Cut Of Beef You Probably Won't Find In The Grocery Store
When a piece of meat is given the moniker "butcher's steak" because an experienced hand is needed to find and slice it, you know you're in for a treat. Such specialty cuts of steak sound pricey, an order akin to a filet mignon, but the lean teres major won't put as big of a dent in your wallet. Not only can these juicy pieces of shoulder meat offer affordable alternatives to tenderloins and filet mignons, but carnivorous connoisseurs will also appreciate the juicy, beefy flavors this meat can offer.
Also known as petite tender, these easy-to-handle portions are ideal for assembling kabobs destined for the grill or dinner plates packed with vegetables and rice. Similar to air frying filet mignon, you can shove these cuts into an air fryer basket and have a tasty main for lunch. While you may be hard-pressed to find these strips pre-cut and packaged from your local market, professional butchers will know what you're talking about should you decide to make a request. Alternatively, shop online to get pieces delivered to your door.
Tasting Table spoke to Theodore Chana, private chef and contestant on BBC's "MasterChef: The Professionals" and "The Great British Bake Off," for tips on how to cook this cut of meat once it is in your kitchen. Chana says teres major can provide a fresh take on Sunday roast dinners and make for a satisfying substitute for the chicken and turkey recipes you typically serve.
How to cook the lean teres major
Chana recommends marinating the steak overnight with high-quality olive oil, crushed garlic, rosemary, a generous amount of white or black pepper, and a few sprigs of thyme. For a different recipe option, he suggests using ground coffee or aniseed to flavor the meat for a special meal. Then, get ready to cook.
Chana instructs to melt butter in a pan and sear the steak, basting the meat until it's browned and then allowing it to finish cooking in the oven. Once it's done, he likes to pair the steak with Hasselback potatoes or an avocado and cherry salad with balsamic dressing.
While the teres major can be one of the most tender cuts of meat, these pieces require some restraint before slicing and eating; rather than eating it right away, Chana suggests letting it rest, explaining that the meat will get more tender as the muscles, which tighten as they cook, relax. For example, an 8-ounce steak should be left to rest for at least 10 minutes before it is sliced and enjoyed.
Whether cooked on the grill, in the oven or seared on a pan, consider folding petite tender into recipes that call for pricier pieces of steak. When seasoned slices are packed into a baguette for a lunchtime meal or rolled up with compound butter into your favorite flatbread, this is a protein that is well worth the hunt to find.