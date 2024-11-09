The Underrated Cut Of Beef You Probably Won't Find In The Grocery Store

When a piece of meat is given the moniker "butcher's steak" because an experienced hand is needed to find and slice it, you know you're in for a treat. Such specialty cuts of steak sound pricey, an order akin to a filet mignon, but the lean teres major won't put as big of a dent in your wallet. Not only can these juicy pieces of shoulder meat offer affordable alternatives to tenderloins and filet mignons, but carnivorous connoisseurs will also appreciate the juicy, beefy flavors this meat can offer.

Also known as petite tender, these easy-to-handle portions are ideal for assembling kabobs destined for the grill or dinner plates packed with vegetables and rice. Similar to air frying filet mignon, you can shove these cuts into an air fryer basket and have a tasty main for lunch. While you may be hard-pressed to find these strips pre-cut and packaged from your local market, professional butchers will know what you're talking about should you decide to make a request. Alternatively, shop online to get pieces delivered to your door.

Tasting Table spoke to Theodore Chana, private chef and contestant on BBC's "MasterChef: The Professionals" and "The Great British Bake Off," for tips on how to cook this cut of meat once it is in your kitchen. Chana says teres major can provide a fresh take on Sunday roast dinners and make for a satisfying substitute for the chicken and turkey recipes you typically serve.

