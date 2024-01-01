15 Ingredients To Elevate Hasselback Potatoes

Potatoes are some of the best shape-shifters in the food world. From crispy french fries to creamy mash, they are one of the most versatile (and wallet-friendly) veggies in the produce section. If you're looking for a crowd-pleasing appetizer or side dish that won't break the bank, you have plenty of options for how to prepare potatoes. You may choose to simply toss some fingerlings in olive oil, salt, and pepper and roast them in the oven, or boil some Yukon gold potatoes and combine them with butter and sour cream for a rich, tangy mash. But if you're looking for a potato recipe that is visually appealing and easy to pull off, Hasselback is the way to go.

Hasselback-style potatoes are thinly sliced width-wise, but only cut about halfway, looking something like an accordion. When they're baked in the oven, the slices get deliciously crispy. While you typically see this method used on potatoes, the Hasselback preparation is for more than just potatoes – you can Hasselback anything from zucchini to eggplant to melons and more. The technique itself is easy to master, especially if you make use of this genius chopstick trick to get perfectly sliced Hasselback potatoes every time.

Once you've sliced them, your spuds can be as simple or extravagant as you like. There's nothing wrong with a Hasselback potato simply rubbed with butter and seasoned. However, if you want to take things up a notch, here are 15 outside-the-box ingredients to consider.