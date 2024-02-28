What You Should Know Before Hiring A Personal Chef

Hiring personal and private chefs can be a luxurious comfort to ease hostessing duties and elevate dining experiences, as these professionals offer expertise when it comes to preparing beautiful meals. Whether you're planning a dinner party at home or celebrating at a rented venue, there are a few things to keep in mind as you set out to find the chef right for your event. While high-profile clients often use agents to hire chefs for them, the rest of us must do the grunt work of finding potential chefs online or through recommendations. Tasting Table spoke to Chef Theodore Chana, private chef and contestant on BBC's "MasterChef: The Professionals" and "The Great British Bake Off," for intel on which questions to ask before signing any dotted lines.

Chana recommends asking for sample menus and mentioning allergies and dietary preferences early on so that chefs can provide suitable suggestions. While some clients want to be closely involved with menu creation, others simply give guidelines. "I would say that 90% of my clients choose the menus that I create, and the others have a specific dish they want incorporated into the meal." If you do want to participate, ask the chef what is in season and any recipes recommended for the time of year your event is planned. Of course, let the chef know if you're celebrating a special occasion. "At the end of the day, I am creating a menu based on location, current food prices, and quality ingredients," Chana explained.