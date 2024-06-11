This Is How Long You Should Air Fry Filet Mignon

As the air fryer revolution continues, it's increasingly clear that there are very few things you can't cook in an air fryer (although we have found a few). The versatility of this appliance brings ease and efficiency to everything from fried chicken to bacon-wrapped meatloaf. With so few limitations, a common question — and source of debate — is whether it's possible to cook more expensive meats in the air fryer. Cooking steak in the air fryer is doable, but the thought still whispers the adage, "Just because you can doesn't mean you should." However, my experience of air frying steak, and more specifically devouring it, leaves me no choice but to recommend it highly. Not only do pricier cuts like filet mignon come out juicy and delicious in the air fryer, but they also cook quickly with very little mess. Your air fryer will help you achieve the perfect filet mignon in about 12 minutes.

Filet mignon is a leaner cut of steak than ribeye, my usual go-to. The lower fat content generally means less natural flavor (prompting a finisher like homemade compound butter), a quicker cooking time, and meat that's less forgiving of overcooking. Because of this, keep a close eye on your steak while it cooks, but the air fryer is still the perfect tool. Its powerful fan circulates hot air around the cooking chamber for a quick, even sear, and the result is a restaurant-quality entree made right in your own kitchen.