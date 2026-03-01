9 Things You Should Never Say To Your Butcher

Many butchers welcome lots of questions. They enjoy speaking with their customers and encourage you to ask for what you want, especially if you aren't sure of the exact piece of meat you're looking for. It's better to learn about what's in the display case rather than taking wild guesses and walking away disappointed with your purchase. But there are things butchers would rather not hear — not because it's a stupid question or because they don't have time to serve you — but because it isn't in your own best interest. A little research before you enter a butcher shop can help you and the person behind the counter navigate your order more efficiently.

We spoke with Gabriel Llaurado, co-founder of Meat N' Bone, and Marc Jonna, co-founder and president of Plum Market — along with his team of butchers — to find out what butchers want you to know in order to make your shopping experience better. Jonna tells us that a quality butcher provides transparency. "A butcher is more than a purveyor; we call them culinary consultants," he says. Butchers are there to help you elevate your dishes and select the right cut for your recipe, giving you the best chance at a great meal.