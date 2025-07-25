Do Chefs Actually Care If You Order A Steak Well-Done?

On the over-arching subject of well-done steaks, while accepting that everyone has personal preferences, Chef Ochs offered an honest opinion. "While I personally believe that a well-prepared steak is best enjoyed at medium-rare/medium to preserve its natural flavor, tenderness, and juiciness, I fully respect individual preferences," he explained. "As a chef, my responsibility is to honor the guest's choice and ensure it's executed with the same care and quality as any other order. Ultimately, a satisfied guest is the true measure of success in the kitchen."

Approaching the same subject, Chef Tien admitted that well-done beef is not his preference, at least when talking strictly about steak cuts. "I believe that those who prefer a well-done steak just haven't had the opportunity to enjoy the right cut, from the right farmer, cooked in the best way," he said. For anyone wanting it well done, he extended an invitation: "I would love the opportunity to make for them a perfect mid-rare, cooked in a pan and basted in butter with all the aromatics and crushed garlic."

For a different take on the issue, Chef Collins stated that it doesn't bother him at all. "Someone coming to the restaurant should be able to order however they prefer," he noted. "Our responsibility is to give them that experience." It happens so rarely that it's not an issue, he shared. Plus, it's pretty simple to cook well-done steak, so it's a low lift when training staff.