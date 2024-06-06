Why The Flavor Of Grain-Fed Steak Might Beat Its Grass-Fed Counterpart

While beef grades are often the determining factor when selecting a steak, some people also consider their feed. Have the cows been reared on grain or grass? Whatever the cow chews presents in the beef's structure: Grain-fed steak often has more marbling, while grass-fed is leaner. Ultimately, the structure registers in the steak's flavor, and more often than not, grain-fed is the more popular choice of beef, but why is that?

Simply put, steak with more marbling is juicier. Marbling is not just white flecks that appear on your steak. It's fat, and it's more important than you realize. Those white streaks of fat melt right into your meat as it cooks, keeping it moist, tender, and flavorful. But cows don't naturally acquire that fat, especially if they have to roam vast landscapes for hours in search of green pastures. Thus, the solution is to feed them grains.

Grains, as opposed to grass, fatten the cows more effectively, and as that fat settles into their meat, it presents as marbled steak. Your typical grass-fed beef, on the other hand, is leaner. Due to grass having fewer calories than grain and the cows leading a more taxing lifestyle, they don't put on as much weight as their grain-fed counterparts. The resulting grass-fed meat has slight marbling and, therefore, less fat to convert into a juicy steak, making it the often inferior choice.