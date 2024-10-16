The Absolute Best Way To Cook A Denver Cut Steak

Despite its name, Denver cut steak has very little to do with the capital of Colorado. Rumor has it that the name is simply a marketing tactic to promote more budget-friendly cuts of steak. What, exactly, budget-friendly steaks have to do with the Mile High City is still up for debate. We connected with chef K.C. Gulbro, owner of both FoxFire and Copper Fox and chef ambassador for Certified Angus Beef, to learn more about this modern cut of steak and how to cook it best.

According to Gulbro, Denver cut steak is found just under the shoulder blade of a cow. Recently discovered by researchers at the University of Nebraska and Florida — which makes the Denver moniker even stranger — Denver cut steak is "a relatively cheap, tender cut of meat," says Gulbro. For preparation, Gulbro recommends, "This cut can be cooked on high heat, either on the grill or in a saute pan, by basting it." Cook until you get a nice medium-rare grill on the beef. And as always, chef Gulbro reminds us, "Cut against the grain before serving."