The 3 Key Ingredients For A Tenderizing Steak Marinade

Marinating steak is one of those cooking tricks that most people learn early on, but never really question whether it actually works. A lot of people grew up watching their parents slather a steak in sauce and stick it in the fridge before grilling, so it just seems natural that covering your meat in a flavorful mixture would make it taste better, and soaking it in wet sauce would help make it juicy and tender. Whoever you learned from was right, but probably not for the reason they thought. Marinades can help tenderize meat, but not because of the moisture. Tenderizing only happens due to a few elements, all of which can be found in the three key ingredients used in our own tenderizing steak marinade.

Those ingredients are vinegar, lemon juice, and soy sauce, and together they provide a powerful force for tenderizing your steak. There are a few reasons for this, and the first is something all three have, especially the lemon and vinegar: acid. Meat can be tenderized by acids because they break down proteins in a process called denaturing, which makes the marinating meat softer. The way acids change the shape of proteins also helps the meat retain moisture better through a binding process with amino acids that are exposed by the marinade. You won't see this happening, but it all leads to tender steak.