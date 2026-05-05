Why You Should Always Grill Tomahawk Steaks, According To Chef Aaron May

Given the often prohibitive price you pay for a tomahawk steak, you'll likely want to ensure that your cooking lives up to all the potential contained within the distinct-looking slab of beef. When it comes to the eternal battle between the grill and the pan, there is only one option for Food Network alumnus and chef Aaron May, who is resolute in his belief that a tomahawk steak is served best by the grill.

Fresh from the Guy Fieri Stagecoach Smokehouse at the 2026 Stagecoach Music Festival in California, May took the time to talk exclusively with Tasting Table about why the open flame is his choice when cooking tomahawk steak. "Grilling is about character," he explains. "Live fire gives that unmistakable depth of flavor that you simply cannot replicate in a pan." While the chef is diplomatic about the most popular methods for cooking steak, noting that a cast iron pan "gives you consistent, even cooking and is great for indoors," he maintains that grilling is the better option. "When it comes to something like a tomahawk, I'm going to grill every time," May adds.

A tomahawk steak is thick, heavy, richly flavored bone-in ribeye that's been trimmed (using a technique called "frenching") to resemble its namesake, and includes the ribeye cap, the eye of the ribeye, and the complexus. These elements inform May's preferred method of cooking. "The bone, the fat cap, the thickness — it all benefits from open flame and the char you can't get any other way," he says. "If I want the best of both worlds, I'll sometimes start on the grill for flavor and finish in cast iron with butter."