Why Are Tomahawk Steaks So Expensive?

For meat connoisseurs and curious foodies with big appetites, there's perhaps nothing on a menu that compares to the size of a tomahawk steak. Sitting on a plate, the steak — which typically weighs 24-32 ounces and is several inches thick — looks like a meal fit for royalty. But compared to other cuts of steak, tomahawks often carry a hefty price tag, as anyone who's ordered one at a restaurant or bought one to cook at home should know.

Depending on where you buy it, it can run (roughly) anywhere from seven to 14 times more expensive than a pound of ground beef. If you're wondering why tomahawks are so expensive, the answer lies in several factors that take it from being a huge slab of meat to a work of art on your plate at a restaurant.

First is quality and size. The tomahawk is a gigantic cut of meat that takes time and skill to cut into its very specific shape. It's also cut from a high-quality piece of meat, so those who buy it are getting bang for their buck. Availability is also a factor. Whether you're visiting a local butcher or a local steakhouse, tomahawks aren't usually available in big quantities so their limited availability can make them more expensive. And when it comes to ordering these steaks at a restaurant, the prep impacts the price as well. Tomahawk steaks are prized for their tenderness and rich flavor, so prepping them to come out perfectly takes skill on the part of the people preparing them, so ordering one at a restaurant takes time to offer a top-notch experience to the customer.

