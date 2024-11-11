Why Are Tomahawk Steaks So Expensive?
For meat connoisseurs and curious foodies with big appetites, there's perhaps nothing on a menu that compares to the size of a tomahawk steak. Sitting on a plate, the steak — which typically weighs 24-32 ounces and is several inches thick — looks like a meal fit for royalty. But compared to other cuts of steak, tomahawks often carry a hefty price tag, as anyone who's ordered one at a restaurant or bought one to cook at home should know.
Depending on where you buy it, it can run (roughly) anywhere from seven to 14 times more expensive than a pound of ground beef. If you're wondering why tomahawks are so expensive, the answer lies in several factors that take it from being a huge slab of meat to a work of art on your plate at a restaurant.
First is quality and size. The tomahawk is a gigantic cut of meat that takes time and skill to cut into its very specific shape. It's also cut from a high-quality piece of meat, so those who buy it are getting bang for their buck. Availability is also a factor. Whether you're visiting a local butcher or a local steakhouse, tomahawks aren't usually available in big quantities so their limited availability can make them more expensive. And when it comes to ordering these steaks at a restaurant, the prep impacts the price as well. Tomahawk steaks are prized for their tenderness and rich flavor, so prepping them to come out perfectly takes skill on the part of the people preparing them, so ordering one at a restaurant takes time to offer a top-notch experience to the customer.
Is a tomahawk steak worth it?
Also known as a cowboy steak, the tomahawk is trimmed in such a way as to make it resemble a tomahawk axe with a giant handle. Cut from the rib section of a cow, it is a massive bone-in ribeye that includes several parts: The spinalis (ribeye cap), longissimus dorsi (eye of the ribeye), and the complexes. With its size and price in mind, the natural question becomes, "Is a tomahawk steak worth it? The answer is a resounding yes. While the price may be high, depending on your perspective, the amount of meat that comes on the steak and its high quality make it a worthwhile purchase.
If you're ordering one at a restaurant, not only do you get to have a quality fine-dining experience with one of the biggest items on the menu, but you have plenty of leftovers to take home and enjoy. And if you're buying a tomahawk steak in hopes of cooking it restaurant-style at home, they're big enough to feed a family and elevate a meal. This is especially true for celebratory moments like birthdays.
The beauty of a tomahawk is not only do you get to enjoy a mouthwatering meal out (or at home), but you get to enjoy it again via your leftovers. Depending on how much you've got to work with, you can turn leftover tomahawk slices into amazing steak sandwiches, flavorful steak nachos, succulent steak tacos, a salad topper, and plenty more. In this way, it's the meal that keeps on giving and ensures that you get every penny's worth for what you paid.