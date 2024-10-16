The Absolute Best Way To Cook And Serve A Cowboy Cut Steak

If you're on the hunt for your new favorite cut of steak, the cowboy cut could be it. Also known as a tomahawk steak, this juicy cut of meat is big, bold, and ready for the grill. But before you rip it out of its butcher paper packaging and slap it over some flames, it might help to take some cooking advice from Chef K.C. Gulbro, Owner of both FoxFire and Copper Fox, and Chef Ambassador for Certified Angus Beef.

Gulbro was excited about this one. "Oh boy, this is one of my favorites!" he said. "A cowboy cut is a bone-in ribeye. With its marbling, rich fat, and bone, you have a very, very flavorful steak!" Flavorful steak sounds great, but we also want to be careful to let that flavor shine through. "This steak doesn't need a lot of help," Gulbro continued. "As the meat cooks, the marrow from the bone will actually add flavor to the steak."

That being said, he did have some good ideas for how to reinforce that great beef taste. As Gulbro put it, "I would use a simple marinade of ½ cup of olive oil, 3 tablespoons of Worcestershire, some rosemary, a dash of salt and pepper, and some crushed garlic." You'll then want to "let it marinate for up to four hours" before putting it over heat.