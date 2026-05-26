Giada De Laurentiis' Filet Mignon Upgrade Adds A Creamy, Caramelized Twist

Rich, tender, and savory, filet mignon is undoubtedly a cut above the rest. Once you've mastered a few tricks for cooking a perfect filet mignon every single time, you may find yourself wanting to raise the steaks (er, stakes) with an occasional upgrade. If this is the gravy boat you're in, look no further than Giada De Laurentiis, whose Filet Mignon With Balsamic Syrup and Goat Cheese is that rare toothsome treat, worthy of true sizzle-bration.

In a segment from the Italian-American chef's Food Network show, "Everyday Italian," De Laurentiis demonstrates how she uses goat cheese to enhance the flavor of steak. Once she has generously seasoned the room-temperature steak filets with salt and pepper and pan-seared them in butter for three minutes on each side to a crusted perfection, De Laurentiis lays them on a baking sheet to add the goat cheese on top of the piping hot meat. "Now, I happen to like a lot of goat cheese on my steaks, and because it's so soft and moist, it's going to melt really fast," she explains in the clip.

The cookbook author places about four generous clumps of the cheese on each steak before transferring the pan to the oven for a one-minute broil to melt the cheese. (The cheese should have some browning on top when you take it out.) According to De Laurentiis, it's the "great tang" and "creamy texture" of the goat cheese that enriches the flavor of filet mignon. It also adds a caramelized twist that sends it over the edge.