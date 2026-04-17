This $5 Ingredient Turns Steak Into The Dinner You'll Want On Repeat
There aren't a whole lot of reasons out there that make me not want to eat steak for dinner every night. Sure, a diet like that brings up some possible health questions, not to mention environmental ramifications, but if we weigh the meals on taste alone, there aren't many cuts of steak that I'd turn my nose up at. But making a proper meal out of a piece of beef requires more than just grilling it and slapping it on a plate. To make a steak dinner worth coming back to night after night — or week after week, if we're being responsible — you need something to go with it. For me, the ingredient that transforms a humdrum steak dinner into something really special is romesco sauce.
If you've never had the pleasure, romesco is a Spanish sauce sauce that you have to try that comes originally from Tarragona, a city in Catalonia in the northeastern part of the country. The sauce itself is a richly flavored and vibrantly red-orange colored combination of red peppers, tomatoes, onions, garlic, olive oil, sherry vinegar, and nuts. It is sometimes also thickened with bread like gazpacho.
Spreading a bit of romesco sauce on the plate before laying down a few slices of perfectly grilled ribeye ensures not only that the meal will be delicious, but also that it will be visually stunning. With the vivid color and the layers of roasted umami, pungent allium, and tangy vinegar, romesco sauce is a perfect accompaniment to steak. It will undoubtedly delight all the senses.
How to get your hands on romesco sauce
If you've never heard of romesco sauce or haven't seen it at your local grocery store, you wouldn't be alone. It is not an ingredient or recipe that has quite caught on across all U.S. markets. But there are places where you can get it. Trader Joe's, for instance, has been known to stock a romesco sauce dip that only runs about $3.50, and you can order it online as well. Although a single container will typically cost only a few dollars, some manufacturers hike that price up into the $12 to $15 range. If convenience is key, the jar of sauce is worth the cost, but romesco is actually quite simple to make yourself.
None of the ingredients that go into romesco sauce are particularly expensive, and the process is not a difficult one. A good smoky romesco sauce recipe may require roasting the vegetables yourself, but you can also make it easier by buying some of those ingredients already prepared. In my personal recipe, I use a jar of roasted red peppers and a few spoonfuls of tomato paste to speed things up. All you have to do is toast the almonds and toss everything else in the food processor or blender. It doesn't get much easier than that.
Once you find your preferred supplier for romesco sauce (or your favorite recipe), it may be a struggle not to eat steak for just about every meal. Fortunately, though, this sauce is a versatile one, pairing with, really, just about anything you want it to.
Other excellent uses for romesco sauce
To understand the depth of versatility inherent to this vibrant sauce, look no further than its origins and the traditions of which it is a part. Tarragona is a port city, and it is said that the sauce was first mixed up to accompany the fresh fish that were always plentiful there. These days, though, one of the most popular uses for romesco is pairing it with calçots, a leek-like long, slender onion grilled and then dipped in the sauce. Once you see that it is celebrated alongside beef, fish, and grilled vegetables, well, what else is there?
In addition to fish, romesco is also great with chicken. One of my favorite ways to serve it is with a nice piece of fried fish or a chicken cutlet. But you can also add romesco sauce to burgers where it pairs just as beautifully as it does with a nice piece of steak. The calçots, too, should not be forgotten, because romesco really is an ideal way to dress up a plate of grilled vegetables as well. Those onions are not easy to come by in the U.S., but roasted cauliflower or broccoli steaks with romesco sauce is a fantastic way to use the condiment. Alternatively, you can serve it beneath a mound of steamed asparagus or as a dip for crudité.
You may not be able to find romesco sauce in every U.S. grocery store (not yet at least), but it's one to keep your eyes peeled for. It's not just a perfect accompaniment to steak, but also for just about everything else. Next time you see it, do yourself (and your stomach) a favor and pick up a jar.