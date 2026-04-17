There aren't a whole lot of reasons out there that make me not want to eat steak for dinner every night. Sure, a diet like that brings up some possible health questions, not to mention environmental ramifications, but if we weigh the meals on taste alone, there aren't many cuts of steak that I'd turn my nose up at. But making a proper meal out of a piece of beef requires more than just grilling it and slapping it on a plate. To make a steak dinner worth coming back to night after night — or week after week, if we're being responsible — you need something to go with it. For me, the ingredient that transforms a humdrum steak dinner into something really special is romesco sauce.

If you've never had the pleasure, romesco is a Spanish sauce sauce that you have to try that comes originally from Tarragona, a city in Catalonia in the northeastern part of the country. The sauce itself is a richly flavored and vibrantly red-orange colored combination of red peppers, tomatoes, onions, garlic, olive oil, sherry vinegar, and nuts. It is sometimes also thickened with bread like gazpacho.

Spreading a bit of romesco sauce on the plate before laying down a few slices of perfectly grilled ribeye ensures not only that the meal will be delicious, but also that it will be visually stunning. With the vivid color and the layers of roasted umami, pungent allium, and tangy vinegar, romesco sauce is a perfect accompaniment to steak. It will undoubtedly delight all the senses.