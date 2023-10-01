Give Your Steak A Spanish Twist With A Drizzle Of Romesco Sauce

Classic American steakhouses offer a long list of delicious sauces and garnishes to upgrade your favorite cut of beef. Enhancements traditionally include ultra-rich and creamy sauces like Bearnaise, Bordelaise, compound butter, and blue cheese. Romesco sauce breaks the mold by offering vibrant and piquant flavors to complement your next steak.

Originating in the Spanish coastal town of Tarragona, romesco sauce was initially the favored garnish to drizzle over filets of fish. While recipes differ from region to region, romesco sauce's main ingredients are roasted tomatoes and red bell peppers, almonds, olive oil, garlic, and sherry vinegar. The almonds, garlic, and olive oil blend to create an earthy, nutty, and creamy foundation for smoky, zesty roasted tomatoes and bell peppers and a tangy, sweet finish from the sherry vinegar.

The consistency of romesco sauce is as velvety and substantial as Bearnaise, with a bright reddish-orange hue that'll enhance your steak's presentation as well as its taste. As a classic garnish for fish, romesco sauce has already proven itself a worthy umami pairing. The smoky and full-flavored notes from the tomatoes, peppers, and garlic pair perfectly with a steak's bold umami flavors, while the fat from the almonds and olive oil provide that decadent richness characteristic of classic steak sauces.