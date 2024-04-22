Crank Your Burgers Up A Notch With A Romesco Sauce Topping
Ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, and sometimes a dash of relish are the standard condiments used on burgers — but most of us can appreciate an innovative way to switch things up from time to time. Even the best version of a burger can use an upgrade, and we think romesco sauce is the key ingredient to add more flavor to any type, whether it's a freshly-made patty or one that's pulled out of the freezer and dropped directly into the pan.
First, let's start with what exactly romesco sauce is. Hailing from Spain's Catalonia region, the sauce traditionally consists of nuts like almonds or hazelnuts, tomatoes, peppers, garlic, olive oil, and a few other ingredients depending on the variety. It's subtly sweet, smoky, and rich in flavor, which is precisely why it works so well as a burger topping, especially if you're hungry for a bolder taste than what ketchup provides. To make upgraded burgers in a jiffy, find a store-bought version of romesco sauce. But if you have more time to spend on the project, use Tasting Table's smoky romesco sauce recipe for a homemade batch that still only requires 35 minutes to make.
Don't forget the toppings
Romesco sauce is so flavorful that you won't need any other condiments. The exception is if you're sensitive to slightly spicy or smoky flavors, then you might want a little mayonnaise for balance. Either way, the burger still certainly requires other toppings. Sure, you can keep it classic with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle chips, but there are elevated ideas to pair with this robust sauce. You'll want some greens to balance the flavors, perhaps arugula, alfalfa sprouts, or iceberg lettuce for crunch. Then lean into the ingredients of the sauce with sun-dried tomatoes and roasted red peppers, or contrast the flavors with creamy avocado. For cheese, keep it mild with American cheese since there's so much flavor in the romesco, or make it even spicier with pepper jack.
To try romesco sauce on a traditional burger, head to the kitchen and cook our easy smash burger recipe. The rich flavors of the sauce can also pair well with other meats like these lamb burgers, you'll just swap the tzatziki in the recipe with romesco sauce. Any vegans or vegetarians can use the sauce on portobello burgers or bean-based veggie patties.