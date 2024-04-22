Crank Your Burgers Up A Notch With A Romesco Sauce Topping

Ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, and sometimes a dash of relish are the standard condiments used on burgers — but most of us can appreciate an innovative way to switch things up from time to time. Even the best version of a burger can use an upgrade, and we think romesco sauce is the key ingredient to add more flavor to any type, whether it's a freshly-made patty or one that's pulled out of the freezer and dropped directly into the pan.

First, let's start with what exactly romesco sauce is. Hailing from Spain's Catalonia region, the sauce traditionally consists of nuts like almonds or hazelnuts, tomatoes, peppers, garlic, olive oil, and a few other ingredients depending on the variety. It's subtly sweet, smoky, and rich in flavor, which is precisely why it works so well as a burger topping, especially if you're hungry for a bolder taste than what ketchup provides. To make upgraded burgers in a jiffy, find a store-bought version of romesco sauce. But if you have more time to spend on the project, use Tasting Table's smoky romesco sauce recipe for a homemade batch that still only requires 35 minutes to make.