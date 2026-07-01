The Best Costco Steaks For Grilling

When you're shopping in preparation for a grilled steak feast, you might wind up running from place to place because you can't find your favorite cuts, the steaks look subpar, or the prices make your eyes pop. In this case, Costco's wide selection of high-quality, affordable steaks can be a one-stop savior. To make your grocery trip even easier, Tasting Table rounded up 10 of the warehouse chain's best beef cuts to slap onto the grill this summer.

To find Costco's best grilling steaks, reviews, taste tests, and social media feedback were all considered. Beyond basic quality standards, different tastes, budgets, and basic steak knowledge were also taken into account. For the grill, you generally want fatty, well-marbled steaks or thin yet flavorful, quick-cooking cuts. In this selection, you'll find lean, tasty, and affordable cuts of steak perfect for the cook on a budget, as well as ultra-luxurious choices.

Very lean steaks dry out more easily over the flames, while cuts that need to be slow-cooked aren't suitable for fast and hot grilling. That's why you won't find products like Costco's filet mignon or chuck roast on this list, even if they're great choices for the stove or oven. With our recommended cuts from Costco and some essential tips for grilling steak in your arsenal, your grill sesh will be practically foolproof.