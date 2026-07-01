The Best Costco Steaks For Grilling
When you're shopping in preparation for a grilled steak feast, you might wind up running from place to place because you can't find your favorite cuts, the steaks look subpar, or the prices make your eyes pop. In this case, Costco's wide selection of high-quality, affordable steaks can be a one-stop savior. To make your grocery trip even easier, Tasting Table rounded up 10 of the warehouse chain's best beef cuts to slap onto the grill this summer.
To find Costco's best grilling steaks, reviews, taste tests, and social media feedback were all considered. Beyond basic quality standards, different tastes, budgets, and basic steak knowledge were also taken into account. For the grill, you generally want fatty, well-marbled steaks or thin yet flavorful, quick-cooking cuts. In this selection, you'll find lean, tasty, and affordable cuts of steak perfect for the cook on a budget, as well as ultra-luxurious choices.
Very lean steaks dry out more easily over the flames, while cuts that need to be slow-cooked aren't suitable for fast and hot grilling. That's why you won't find products like Costco's filet mignon or chuck roast on this list, even if they're great choices for the stove or oven. With our recommended cuts from Costco and some essential tips for grilling steak in your arsenal, your grill sesh will be practically foolproof.
Kirkland Signature USDA Prime Beef Boneless Ribeye Steak
Ask customers about the best Costco steaks for grilling, and none get more recommendations than the Kirkland Signature USDA Prime Beef Boneless Ribeye Steak. As one of the most marbled cuts, a ribeye's plentiful fat creates a crispy crust and juicy, flavorful interior as it renders out on the grill. Shoppers also find that Costco's Prime grade ribeyes are more tender, marbled, and thick-cut — yet also a better value — than ribeyes of the same grade from other stores.
Grab the Kirkland Signature USDA Prime Beef Boneless Ribeye Steak for $22 per pound from Costco.
Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Beef Loin New York Steak Boneless
Kirkland Signature's USDA Choice Beef Loin New York Steak Boneless, also known as a New York strip, is the second most popular choice for grilling among Costco shoppers. This cut is less fatty yet more affordable than Prime ribeye, and still delivers tender, luxurious, flavorful results on the grill. Though it's a pricier grade, looking for Prime beef at Costco is worthwhile, especially for leaner steaks like New York strips. You'll get far superior flavor and marbling compared to the chain's lower-grade Choice cuts.
Buy the Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Beef Loin New York Steak Boneless for about $16 per pound at Costco.
Kirkland Signature Prime Bone-In Ribeye
To treat your cookout guests to one of Costco's fanciest steaks, look for the Kirkland Signature USDA Prime Beef Bone-In Ribeye Steak. Also called a tomahawk steak, bone-in ribeye is a top-of-the-line cut famous for its size, flavor, and awesome-looking presentation, especially when flame-grilled. Steak lovers say Costco's version lives up to the hype. For a steakhouse-quality dinner without the massive bill, use this Costco gem in Julianne De Witt's grilled tomahawk steak with fines herb compound butter recipe.
Snag the Kirkland Signature USDA Prime Beef Bone-In Ribeye Steak for around $18 per pound from Costco.
Kirkland Signature Prime Beef Loin Top Sirloin Steak
For a satisfying budget steak, Kirkland Signature Beef Loin Top Sirloin may be the best choice to grill. While quite lean, shoppers enjoy Costco's sirloin when carefully cooked to keep it juicy, and it's also perfect for those who dislike super fatty cuts like ribeye. Following the tips to cook unbelievably juicy sirloin steak — such as using two-zone grilling or even cooking it sous vide before it hits the grates — will help you keep this cut tender and succulent.
Kirkland Signature Beef Loin Top Sirloin Steaks go for about $12.50 per pound at Costco.
Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Beef Flank Steak
A flat, lean cut best cooked over the grill, the Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Beef Flank Steak packs major beefy flavor and versatility into one thrifty package. To grill flank steak that's tender, not tough, you'll need to marinate and cook it briefly on very hot grates, then slice it across the grain. Steak fans say that Costco's flank is excellent, enjoyed as-is or used in fajitas and stir-fries, and it would also make for scrumptious tacos and salads.
The Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Beef Flank Steak sells for about $15 a pound at Costco.
Kirkland Signature USDA Prime Beef Boneless Ribeye Cap Steak
Though you may have to hunt for Kirkland Signature USDA Prime Beef Boneless Ribeye Cap Steaks, many shoppers call them Costco's best-tasting steaks, period. A ribeye cap is the most tender, flavorful portion of the already-luxurious ribeye cut, and Costco shapes its caps into thick, round pieces, which should keep them even juicier when charred to perfection on a hot grill. If your warehouse stocks this cut, grab it for a super special steak dinner.
GrabKirkland Signature USDA Prime Beef Boneless Ribeye Cap Steaks at Costco for around $28 per pound.
Kirkland Signature USDA Prime Beef Loin Tri Tip
The Kirkland Signature USDA Prime Beef Loin Tri Tip may be one of the most underrated Costco steaks to grill. This fairly lean steak comes from the sirloin section of the cow and isn't as soft as fattier cuts, but Costco members still recommend it for its great flavor. Plus, it's the perfect base for flavorful rubs and sauces. To stave off a dry or tough steak, definitely go for Prime-grade tri-tip over the Choice.
Kirkland Signature USDA Prime Beef Loin Tri Tip Steaks go for around $14 per pound at Costco.
Premium Craft Beef Flat Iron Steak
Flat iron steak is ideal for easy grilling thanks to its ultra-tender texture and uniform shape that helps it cook evenly. Costco sells a two-pack of Premium Craft Beef Flat Iron Steaks that could serve a whole table of guests for a modest price, and you can even flavor each steak differently to cater to all tastes. Go for a crowd-pleasing herby grilled flat iron steak, or pair it with bold blue cheese or rosemary balsamic.
A two-pack of Premium Craft Beef Flat Iron Steaks sells for about $14 at Costco.
Authentic Wagyu Japanese A5 Ribeye Steaks
This final Costco steak is a splurge, but it delivers the ultimate fatty, rich, and juicy experience. Costco's website offers a 3-pound box of Wagyu A5 Ribeye Steaks for $470. Costco's wagyu really comes from Japan, and the A5 label is the highest grade for wagyu, indicating the best marbling, color, and texture. Those who have tried these steaks say you pretty much have to share them to avoid beef fat overload, so they're well-suited for big cookouts.
Order a box of Authentic Wagyu Japanese A5 Ribeye Steaks $470 on Costco's website.