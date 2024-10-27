If You Aren't Looking For Prime Beef At Costco, You Need To Start ASAP

Hot dogs, cheap gas, and surprisingly delicious pre-made desserts are a few of the items Costco is famous for. But we're here to add another to your list of Costco must-haves: Prime beef. According to our ranking featuring 7 types of meat you should buy at Costco and 7 you should avoid, Prime beef is a must-buy if you see it at Costco. Costco's Prime steaks feature a USDA Prime rating, which is the highest rating a cut of meat in America can get.

Advertisement

The reason USDA Prime beef is such a desirable cut of meat is because of the marbling featured in the steak. Those beautiful, crisp white streaks of fat cook down to produce ultra-tender, flavorful cuts of meat. These cuts usually come from young, healthy cows with a fat composition of 8% to 13%. You won't typically find USDA Prime steaks at the grocery store, as these are usually sold directly to fine-dining establishments. So if you see them for sale at Costco, we highly recommend grabbing a steak or two to enjoy at home.