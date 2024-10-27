If You Aren't Looking For Prime Beef At Costco, You Need To Start ASAP
Hot dogs, cheap gas, and surprisingly delicious pre-made desserts are a few of the items Costco is famous for. But we're here to add another to your list of Costco must-haves: Prime beef. According to our ranking featuring 7 types of meat you should buy at Costco and 7 you should avoid, Prime beef is a must-buy if you see it at Costco. Costco's Prime steaks feature a USDA Prime rating, which is the highest rating a cut of meat in America can get.
The reason USDA Prime beef is such a desirable cut of meat is because of the marbling featured in the steak. Those beautiful, crisp white streaks of fat cook down to produce ultra-tender, flavorful cuts of meat. These cuts usually come from young, healthy cows with a fat composition of 8% to 13%. You won't typically find USDA Prime steaks at the grocery store, as these are usually sold directly to fine-dining establishments. So if you see them for sale at Costco, we highly recommend grabbing a steak or two to enjoy at home.
Our Costco meat methodology
Aside from the Prime rating, there are several additional reasons we're confident that getting your Prime beef from Costco is a good idea. For one, when it comes down to price, you're going to get a better or just-as-good deal at Costco. While we couldn't find Prime beef steaks for sale at Costco right now, we compared its Chicago Steak Premium Angus Beef Burger Flight (including 8 USDA Prime Burgers burger patties) with the same flight from Chicago Steak Company, only to find that you'd save $29.96 if you bought it from Costco.
Additionally, we rely on popular online forums like the Reddit Costco community, which features posts from customers, employees, and mega fans alike. It was a Reddit rumor that initially alerted us to the fact that Prime meats have been difficult to find at Costco over the past year due to the high cost and Costco's unwillingness to sell the cuts at the same price as acquisition. While it's not likely that Costco has banned prime beef from its offering list, we are still in a beef shortage, which could explain the difficulty of finding those extra special cuts on the shelf. Considering the quality, price, and popularity, we highly recommend you snatch up any rime beef you can find.