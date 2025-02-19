Is Costco's Wagyu Really From Japan?

Spending nearly $470 for three 16-ounce steaks might sound outrageous, even for beef this luxurious. At $156.66 per pound, Costco's A5 Wagyu is easily one of the most expensive items in their meat section. However, considering the prestige of Japanese A5 Wagyu, the price isn't entirely outlandish. The real question is whether this indulgence lives up to its reputation — or if it's just an expensive experiment.

Unlike traditional ribeye, this beef is so rich and buttery that it is meant to be eaten in small portions, allowing the intricate marbling to melt into an umami-packed bite. In a high-end steakhouse, a single A5 Wagyu steak could easily cost $200 or more, meaning Costco's bulk pricing actually offers savings for those eager to experience the real deal. On the flip side, Wagyu that's this fatty isn't for everyone. Its intense richness can be overwhelming, and those expecting a hearty, grill-friendly steak may find it better suited for searing and sharing rather than devouring in one sitting.

As far as what to look for when buying Wagyu beef, always verify the source and look for fine, delicately woven marbling rather than thick fat deposits. The meat should boast a vibrant cherry-red color with bright white fat — a strong contrast is a sign of freshness and quality. For steak lovers seeking an authentic taste of Japan, Costco's A5 Wagyu is an opportunity to try world-class beef at a lower cost than dining out. Costco may be known for bulk deals, but when it comes to Wagyu, the retailer is selling an experience as much as it is a steak.

