7 Grocery Store Chains With The Best Steaks, According To Shoppers

Kicking off our list of best grocery store steak selections is the one and only: Kroger. Synonymous with Midwestern groceries, Kroger is the go-to store for a large portion of the American population. Luckily, it's also home to one of the highest-quality lines of steak from any grocery chain — the Kroger Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic line.

Simple Truth, one of the store's private labels, uses beef sourced from Uruguay, which has a more favorable climate for grass-fed and finished cows to graze on year-round. With Simple Truth, the livestock has a diet that is almost exclusively grass. Kroger refrains from using beef where hormones or antibiotics have been administered, resulting in natural meat without sacrificing flavor. In Uruguay, much of the cattle are Aberdeen Angus or Hereford cows. The latter is a hardy breed, while the former is known for superior marbling. You can widely see the difference in the quality of product Kroger sells.

Although the reviews on its in-house branded steaks are mixed depending on the store, the Private Selection is reviewed well across the board, reaching at least three and a half stars on each steak (with many rated between four and five stars). The chain offers a variety of different cuts, including choice beef shoulder steak, top round London broil beef steak, beef choice skirt steak, sirloin tip beef, choice tailless beef strip steak, T-bone steak, eye of round beef steak, and cubed beef steak. It may not be the very best steak available in grocery stores, but it's well above most others and is deserving of a try next time you find yourself in one of the many Kroger locations.