Costco Vs Trader Joe's: Which Store Sells The Best Ribeye Steak?

When it comes to getting steak from a grocery store, sometimes it feels like you just never know what you're going to get. The quality and taste of a steak can be affected by many factors, including sourcing origin, whether or not it ever gets frozen, how it gets packaged, and more. Two of the most popular stores to get great food at an affordable price are Costco and Trader Joe's — and I was extremely curious to see how its steaks stacked up against each other.

I chose to go with a ribeye for my steak comparison. A ribeye cut comes from the rib section of a cow. The meat that is found in that part of the animal generally has a good amount of fat, which helps to make this cut of meat particularly tasty. It's a steak that is commonly sold in steakhouses across the world simply because it generally has a consistently great taste.

For my taste test, I cooked the ribeyes to perfection, preparing both steaks in the same way. I salted each cut with salt and pepper, and cooked them on a cast iron skillet. On high heat, I let them cook until they were medium-rare. After allowing the steaks to rest for about ten minutes, I dove right in. This taste test definitely helped me learn more about the difference in ribeyes available at both Costco and Trader Joe's, and I hope it helps you, too.

