The 7 Best Steak Cuts You Can Buy At Aldi
A steak dinner is the quintessential, all-American meal. We whip out steak to impress dinner guests or celebrate milestones, and as soon as we start craving some cozy comfort food, we reach for this tried-and-true favorite, a time-tested legend. Whether you prefer buttery filet mignon or you're a diehard fan of tender ribeye, steak is one of the rare foods that you can always fall back on, knowing it will never go out of style. But as the price of beef skyrockets to record highs, a classic meat-and-potatoes dinner begins to feel more like a nostalgic, gravy-laced memory instead of a simple luxury that anyone can savor.
Enter Aldi — a champion in affordable groceries — to prove that steak is still on the menu for everyone, rich or poor. There are plenty of less-than-savory myths floating around about Aldi's meats, but I encourage you to stop believing that just because its meats are affordable, they aren't delicious. While some meat from the German grocery giant isn't worth a spot in your cart, there's something to be said for its steaks.
To prove their worth, I tried (let's be real, I devoured) seven different steaks from Aldi to uncover why these cuts are some of the best options for affordable, yet elevated, meat at the chain (you're welcome). So grab a knife, your favorite marinade, and bring on the meat sweats: These are the best Aldi steak cuts that I — so generously, I might add — put to the test.
Thin-sliced boneless ribeye
Ribeye is the gold standard of steak. From tomahawks in ritzy restaurants to cowboy steaks in down-home barbeques, there's a ribeye out there for everyone. This cut is famous for its intricate marbling that yields an exceptionally tender and flavorful bite. This particular ribeye from Aldi is sliced thin, which may not be to everyone's liking; some prefer the satisfaction of cutting into a 1.5-inch-thick cut. But having tried both options from the grocery chain in the past, I found the thin-sliced ribeye to be just as delicious as a thicker cut. Plus, it's easier to work with, so it's a great choice for steak novices.
Despite coming from a humble, bare-bones grocery chain, these ribeye steaks are loaded with buttery, savory flavor and are just as tender as meat from your local butcher shop. The marbling isn't as dramatic compared to thicker cuts, but it hardly makes a difference, especially when you consider the price point. I picked up a package of six steaks for about $17.50. I cooked them between medium-rare and medium, which seemed to be the sweet spot for maximum tenderness and flavor.
The barely half-inch-thick cut of these steaks means they cook quickly (about 2 minutes on each side for medium-rare), so don't leave their side to avoid overcooking — but if you do, don't fret. Although it might seem like a thinner ribeye is at higher risk of overcooking, this cut contains more intramuscular fat than, say, filet or sirloin, so overcooking isn't likely to ruin it.
Black Angus Beef choice boneless top round steak
Top round is the humble workhouse of the steak universe. It's affordable, easy to prepare, and won't let you down no matter what you're trying to whip up, be it an epic, four-course feast or some quick and hardy sandwiches for lunch. The top round at Aldi clocks in at just a little over $8 per pound, and most of the packages hover around 1 pound each. These steaks are on the thinner side, so it doesn't take long to go from unseasoned, raw meat to a fully prepared, weeknight family meal.
I grilled most of the steaks on this list in a cast-iron skillet, but the best way to cook a top round steak is to roast it, and I wanted to do right by this vastly underrated cut. I roasted my 1-pound steak at 440°F for about 12 minutes to establish a delicate, crispy crust, then I lowered the temperature to 325°F and let it roast for another 13 minutes.
The result was a surprisingly tender steak, cooked to medium, with flavor akin to that of a much more prominent cut. It had a consistent thickness (something that cheap steaks often lack), so it cooked evenly throughout. I sliced into the soft roast with ease, as if it were a slow-cooked chuck steak. This affordable, lean-yet-tender cut from Aldi would fare well in a hearty beef stew or simply served alongside some greens and potatoes for a rustic dinner.
Grass fed skirt steak
There are plenty of reasons to opt for grass-fed steaks: They typically have a more pronounced savory flavor and are more nutritious compared to their grain-fed counterparts. I prefer grass-fed meat when I'm choosing skirt steak for carne asada or a spicy stew to let the bold, umami taste of the beef shine against a symphony of vibrant spices, and at less than $8 per pound for this classic cut, you really can't go wrong. I wasn't able to determine by visual alone if this steak was an inside or outside cut, but it could have passed for the prized outside cut based on taste and texture alone.
Instead of rosemary — which I used for most of the meat on this list — I went with some simple kosher salt, pepper, garlic, and chili flakes, because skirt steak feels like it needs to have a little spice in its life. The meat's rich taste transcended the heat — in fact, the spice accentuated the meat's flavor tenfold.
Like any expensive, prime skirt steak, this affordable, grass-fed beef would pair beautifully with chimichurri or a fiery marinade. Normally, it's easy to overcook grass-fed steak, but this Aldi cut didn't cook too fast for me by any means. I achieved the medium temperature that I was striving for without having to hover over the meat and stalk the meat thermometer like a creepy grill master.
Black Angus Beef choice boneless petite sirloin
Sirloin steak doesn't rely on impressive marbling like the ribeye or a famously particular flavor like filet mignon — it steals the show in a much more humble manner. Sirloin is, in general, tender for a lean cut, boasting plenty of flavor despite its lack of fat. It's criminally underrated for being more affordable than bougie cuts but having just as much potential, as long as you know your way around a piece of steak. This cut from Aldi is a blank canvas to experiment with homemade marinades, seasoning blends, or cooking methods, especially considering it clocks in at a mere $10.99 per pound.
The petite sirloin at Aldi comes in a pack of three evenly-sized pieces, all about ½-inch thick. They're perfectly sized for easy, even cooking while being satisfyingly thick to cut into. They aren't too thin to risk roasting in the oven, and they're thick enough to establish a decent char while staying pink in the middle. I was surprised to find the sirloins at Aldi fattier than this cut generally is, but that could have been something unique to the specific package that I bought. Nevertheless, the decent amount of fat infused the steaks with a richness similar to the coveted ribeye, but in a much more affordable, conveniently-sized steak.
Old Neighborhood beef shaved steak
I picked up all of my steak from a Pennsylvania Aldi, and no meat aisle in the commonwealth is complete without at least one option for top-tier shaved meat to craft the state's most famous dish. Sure, you can just default to Steak-umm for your cheesesteak, but if you're trying to craft a memorable, authentic take on the cult classic sandwich, you need the fresh stuff. Aldi offers a 14-ounce package — enough for two beefy cheesesteaks — of shaved beef for a mere $6.49, putting cheap-o Steak-umm to shame.
It's unclear exactly what cut of beef this shaved steak is crafted from. Traditionally, ribeye is the meat of choice for a real, bona fide cheesesteak, whether you go whiz or provolone, "wit" or "witout" (onions). My guess is this steak isn't made with the cut we hold in highest esteem, otherwise it would likely be indicated on the package.
Nevertheless, the paper-thin slices of meat are well marbled. They cook up fast and become exceptionally soft and melt-in-your-mouth, like a good cheesesteak meat ought to, with just the right amount of greasiness. The meat doesn't come pre-seasoned like a lot of beef that's intended for sandwiches, which was greatly appreciated. My seasoning (kosher salt, lots of pepper, a touch of cayenne, and garlic) latched onto the meat instantly and made the tender, ultra-thin slices all the more delectable.
Boneless eye of round
Eye of round deserves more love — there, I said it. We usually opt for brisket or chuck steak when it's time to whip out the slow cooker, but eye of round steak — from the rump or hind leg of the cow — is an inexpensive cut that has a lot to offer when slow cooked, roasted, or even thrown on the grill. Aldi's eye of round is exceptionally fresh-tasting, and at only $7.99 per pound, it's worth tossing in your cart on every Aldi run for a weeknight Crock Pot meal.
I would have loved to experiment with this steak braised in the slow cooker, but unfortunately, I was a bit pressed for time. I was curious to see how this cut held up in a cast-iron skillet, and to say I was impressed would be an understatement. I cooked it in plenty of avocado oil and butter to boost the fat content, and the meat took to it as well as a softer, fattier cut. I cooked it rare and was surprised by the tender texture of this famously lean cut. It had a rich, beefy flavor, but it wouldn't be too overbearing for use in a stew or sauce. Salt, pepper, and herbs clung to the round like they were star-crossed lovers finally reunited, highlighting the fresh, naturally earthy essence of the meat.
Grass-fed New York strip
The New York strip is a cut with a little bit of everything. It's tender, juicy, moderately marbled, and versatile enough to be sliced thin for sandwiches or act as a fancy cut for a traditional steak dinner. This grass-fed New York strip from Aldi was on the leaner side for a strip steak, but it didn't miss out on any of the flavor that makes this cut famous in expensive steakhouses. And, in true Aldi fashion, it comes with an affordable price tag: just $13.99 per pound.
Grass-fed steaks are generally leaner than the fatty meat produced by grain-fed cows, so it's usually best to opt for cuts that are naturally fattier if you want the flavor that grass-fed offers without sacrificing texture. However, the grass-fed New York strip from Aldi — despite being less fatty than other strip steaks — didn't prove to be tough and chewy by any means, even when cooked closer to medium than medium-rare.
A generous helping of fresh herbs and garlic didn't outshine the beef's rich, umami taste, while plenty of butter helped highlight the natural sweetness in the meat. A high-heat sear worked wonders to lock in the juices and keep this steak nearly as tender as a much fattier cut. A slight chew to the char on the outside gave way to soft, buttery meat inside, even though I overcooked my steak to medium when I was going for more of a medium-rare.
Methodology
To select the steaks featured in this round-up of Aldi's best cuts, I drew on years of regular Aldi shopping experience. Some cuts on the list I had tried before and knew to be delicious, while others were chosen based on firsthand impressions and online reviews or comments. All the steaks used in this round-up were purchased from an Aldi in rural Pennsylvania, so keep in mind that prices may vary depending on your location.
When testing the steaks, I followed cooking and preparation methods considered best for each cut — except for the eye of round, which is best slow-cooked. Most were prepared simply, using kosher salt, cracked black pepper, garlic cloves, and fresh rosemary, which is my go-to formula when trying a new cut or brand. For the skirt steak, I swapped rosemary for a slightly spicy seasoning to honor its association with Mexican cuisine. The thin-sliced meat was tested in a cheesesteak, seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic, and a touch of cayenne.
All steaks except the top round (which was oven-roasted) were cooked in a cast iron skillet with avocado oil and butter. I aimed for about medium-rare for each, excluding the top round, which was intentionally cooked to medium. This temperature window allowed enough cooking time to develop flavor without overcooking, which can lead to a tougher, chewier texture. Different cooking methods could produce very different results.