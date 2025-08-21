The 7 Best Steak Cuts You Can Buy At Aldi

A steak dinner is the quintessential, all-American meal. We whip out steak to impress dinner guests or celebrate milestones, and as soon as we start craving some cozy comfort food, we reach for this tried-and-true favorite, a time-tested legend. Whether you prefer buttery filet mignon or you're a diehard fan of tender ribeye, steak is one of the rare foods that you can always fall back on, knowing it will never go out of style. But as the price of beef skyrockets to record highs, a classic meat-and-potatoes dinner begins to feel more like a nostalgic, gravy-laced memory instead of a simple luxury that anyone can savor.

Enter Aldi — a champion in affordable groceries — to prove that steak is still on the menu for everyone, rich or poor. There are plenty of less-than-savory myths floating around about Aldi's meats, but I encourage you to stop believing that just because its meats are affordable, they aren't delicious. While some meat from the German grocery giant isn't worth a spot in your cart, there's something to be said for its steaks.

To prove their worth, I tried (let's be real, I devoured) seven different steaks from Aldi to uncover why these cuts are some of the best options for affordable, yet elevated, meat at the chain (you're welcome). So grab a knife, your favorite marinade, and bring on the meat sweats: These are the best Aldi steak cuts that I — so generously, I might add — put to the test.