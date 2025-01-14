Ina Garten's Buttery Secret For Great Filet Mignon Steak

When it comes to perfecting classic staples, few do it better than Ina Garten. The chef and Food Network star is known for her approachable yet elegant way of cooking, and it's no secret that she knows how to easily dress up even the simplest of dishes. One of her favorite tips for cooking perfect steaks could come in handy for your next meal: Adding a tablespoon of butter to the top of a filet mignon.

On an episode of "Barefoot Contessa," via YouTube, Garten revealed she likes to cook her filets by first lightly coating them with oil, salt, and pepper. Next, she sears the steaks on a cast-iron pan that's been preheated for five to seven minutes. After cooking them for about two minutes on each side, including the edges, for a total of around 10 minutes, she employs her secret trick. Garten slices one tablespoon of butter from a stick and places it right on top of the steak.