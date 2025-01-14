Ina Garten's Buttery Secret For Great Filet Mignon Steak
When it comes to perfecting classic staples, few do it better than Ina Garten. The chef and Food Network star is known for her approachable yet elegant way of cooking, and it's no secret that she knows how to easily dress up even the simplest of dishes. One of her favorite tips for cooking perfect steaks could come in handy for your next meal: Adding a tablespoon of butter to the top of a filet mignon.
On an episode of "Barefoot Contessa," via YouTube, Garten revealed she likes to cook her filets by first lightly coating them with oil, salt, and pepper. Next, she sears the steaks on a cast-iron pan that's been preheated for five to seven minutes. After cooking them for about two minutes on each side, including the edges, for a total of around 10 minutes, she employs her secret trick. Garten slices one tablespoon of butter from a stick and places it right on top of the steak.
Elevated flavor
The richness of the butter elevates the tenderness and subtle flavor of the filet, creating a luxurious coating without overpowering its natural taste. It's a chef-approved steak method used in many restaurants – and for good reason. Garten adds hers right before she finishes the filets in a 400-degree Fahrenheit oven. Simply stick your whole pan inside if it's oven-proof and leave it there for about eight to 12 minutes.
For medium rare, the steak should have an internal temperature of around 125 degrees Fahrenheit. Garten then covers the steak on a plate and leaves it to rest for 10 minutes to allow the juices to seep back into the steak. She serves it with a simple arugula salad with lemon vinaigrette to let all of the flavors shine.
That's it. No complicated marinades or overly seasoned rubs, just a knob of butter as the perfect complement. This straightforward yet refined approach will ensure that your filet mignon is tender, juicy, and utterly delicious every time.