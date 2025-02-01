The Absolute Best Way To Cook Top Vs Bottom Round Roast, According To A Chef

When you are shopping at a grocery or butcher, you'll see a plethora of familiar beef cuts. If you're planning to serve roast beef for a traditional weekend Sunday roast, it's likely you will need to choose between three different types of round roast. They are not all ideal for a roast beef dinner, however. The least tender cut that needs special care when slow-roasting is the eye-of-round. But top round and bottom round can make a special meal when cooked the right way. Both roasts come from the hindquarter primal cut but from different muscles of the cow's leg, which means they need to be cooked differently.

We asked Jesse Moore, a corporate chef at Cargill Protein North America, for his opinion about the best way to cook top and bottom round. "The best way to tackle a top round roast in my opinion," Moore told us, "is oven roasted with an herb crust." Beef needs assertively flavored herbs that complement and are not overwhelmed by the roast's bold taste. For example, you can opt for basil, rosemary, or thyme. They could be fresh or dried herbs, chopped or ground to a paste. Moore said that you should "pat the roast dry, hit it with some extra virgin olive oil, and oven-sear to get some good Maillard reaction going on." An oven sear involves first blasting the roast in a 450-500 degree Fahrenheit oven for 10 minutes on each side, and then, as Moore advises, lowering the heat to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.

