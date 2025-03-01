What Is The Eye Of Round Steak?

In an era of high beef prices, you might consider looking at the many more affordable cuts of steak at the supermarket. In doing so, you are bound to stumble on eye of round steak. It's not a cut that gets much attention, as it's not nearly as desirable as something like ribeye or even sirloin steaks, which accounts for its low price. And that cost makes it an attractive alternative; even after recent inflation, you can find eye of round for under $8 a pound, which puts in on part with ground beef as some of the cheapest beef you can get. So what do you actually make with an eye of round steak?

Eye of round comes from the larger round primal cut of the cow, which is the rear and rump section, which also produces the top round and bottom round. It's perhaps the leanest part of a tough section: The eye of round is a subsection of the bottom round, which is also sometimes called the outside round, because it's near the exterior of the leg, and is even tougher than the rest of that cut. Eye of round is often sold as a roast like the rump roast, but it can also be broken down into steaks.