Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Grocery Store In The Northeast Isn't Aldi Or Costco

It's not just restaurants that have become foodie destinations over the years. Grocery stores, thanks to everything from pre-made gourmet dinners to viral desserts, have become must-visit outposts. And for food lovers visiting or located on the East Coast of the U.S., Wegmans is likely on the agenda. The chain, which had 114 locations as of September 2026, is frequently ranked as one of the most beloved regional grocery chains around the U.S. And Consumer Reports findings agree, earning it the coveted highest-rated slot on its list of grocery stores in the Northeast, topping competitors like Aldi, Costco, and Trader Joe's.

The original Wegmans produce cart began operating in 1916 in Rochester, New York, before expanding to a retail location the following year. Over the years it has slowly expanded throughout the Northeast, until the early 2000s when it went into Virginia and has since traveled further south to North Carolina. So what is it that Consumer Reports, and the public, find so laudable about the classic family-owned supermarket? For starters, it's reportedly a great place to work, landing in fifth place on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work for in 2026. In one Reddit user's experience, "The resources, opportunities, working conditions, paid time off, and salary are all significantly better at Wegmans than any other store in my area." And happy employees often translate to better customer service, and an overall better vibe.