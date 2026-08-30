The Classic Family-Owned Supermarket Chain Dating Back To 1916
For a supermarket to stay in business for over 100 years, they must be doing something right. In the case of the Wegman family and their beloved eponymous grocery stores, this appears to hold true. Not only has Wegmans lasted, it's flourished. Its legacy as a family-owned, regional grocery chain has set the standard since 1916. Nowadays, Wegmans boasts over 100 stores with more than 50,000 employees.
Repeatedly listed in various roundups of the best grocery stores in the United States, the company prides itself on quality products, customer service, and its contributions to community. Wegmans is proof that supermarkets can be more than a place to stock up on groceries. Walking in, you're greeted by what appears to be a historic European village, replete with freshly baked bread, a generous olive selection, and an array of award-winning artisan cheeses. Wegmans stores are massive, brimming with whatever your heart desires, but it still feels as neighborly as any small town grocery.
As with many of the oldest grocery stores in the U.S., Wegmans came from humble beginnings. According to its official history, the company was founded by brothers Walter and John Frederick Wegman, in Rochester, New York. But they didn't start from total scratch. Per the Local History & Genealogy Division of the Rochester Public Library, both their grandfather, Balthazar "Balzer" Wegman, and their father, John Bernard Wegman, ran food businesses out of their homes.
From a small start to an enduring legacy
Balzer Wegman, a German immigrant, moved to the states in the nineteenth century, and ran a flour milling and feed store. His son (John and Walter's father) worked in the milling industry but also ran a modest grocery (pivotal in shaping Wegmans current existence). The two brothers learned the ins-and-outs of the food market business in the 1910s from their dad.
In 1916, John struck out on his own with an initial venture called the Rochester Fruit & Vegetable Company. He was joined, a year later, by his brother. By 1924, they had five storefronts, though the official incorporation as Wegmans Food Markets, Inc., wasn't until 1931. The brothers were joined in 1950 by Walter's son, Robert, who became president of the company and eventually chairman. Robert spearheaded foundational changes that ultimately landed Wegmans in the #1 spot on Fortune Magazine's "Best Workplaces in Retail" list. The brand is still family-owned to this day, third and fourth generations deep, with Robert's son, Danny and his daughters Colleen and Nicole at the helm.
If you ask Wegmaniacs (the chain's most ardent fans), they'll tell you care is what makes them Wegmans loyal. From the friendly store clerks and must-have bakery items and unforgettable private label products, to the in-house florists that make floral wedding dreams come true. Wegmans has earned loyalty by treating customers with care. If you're thinking of visiting for the first time, consider these unwritten rules to know before visiting Wegmans.