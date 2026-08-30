The Classic Family-Owned Supermarket Chain Dating Back To 1916

For a supermarket to stay in business for over 100 years, they must be doing something right. In the case of the Wegman family and their beloved eponymous grocery stores, this appears to hold true. Not only has Wegmans lasted, it's flourished. Its legacy as a family-owned, regional grocery chain has set the standard since 1916. Nowadays, Wegmans boasts over 100 stores with more than 50,000 employees.

Repeatedly listed in various roundups of the best grocery stores in the United States, the company prides itself on quality products, customer service, and its contributions to community. Wegmans is proof that supermarkets can be more than a place to stock up on groceries. Walking in, you're greeted by what appears to be a historic European village, replete with freshly baked bread, a generous olive selection, and an array of award-winning artisan cheeses. Wegmans stores are massive, brimming with whatever your heart desires, but it still feels as neighborly as any small town grocery.

As with many of the oldest grocery stores in the U.S., Wegmans came from humble beginnings. According to its official history, the company was founded by brothers Walter and John Frederick Wegman, in Rochester, New York. But they didn't start from total scratch. Per the Local History & Genealogy Division of the Rochester Public Library, both their grandfather, Balthazar "Balzer" Wegman, and their father, John Bernard Wegman, ran food businesses out of their homes.