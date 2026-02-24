Unwritten Rules To Know Before Visiting Wegmans

There's a lot to love about living in the Mid-Atlantic. We've got D.C. and NYC, the country's best pizza (sorry Chicago, but it's true), picturesque beaches, verdant forests, and most importantly, Wegmans. I pity those outside the only states where you can shop at Wegmans, because this grocery store is everything you wish your local supermarket was.

As soon as you walk inside a Wegmans, you're bathed in warm, soft lights (as opposed to the repulsive white fluorescent lights of most stores) and greeted by the smell of fresh-cut flowers. You'll see hot food being prepared by skilled chefs and samples given out like they're going out of style, not unlike the scene at one of NYC's famous food halls. You'll know immediately that this must be one of the best grocery stores in the U.S.

Since the store has a whole lot more to offer than most regional supermarkets — from restaurant-level prepared meals to excellent international items and high-quality private label goods — there are a few tips and tricks to follow to get the most out of a Wegmans experience (and it really is an experience). I'm a seasoned shopper here, and I've jotted down my top tips that took me years of visiting the bougie chain to really get down pat. So keep these unwritten rules in the back of your mind before heading to a Wegmans for the first time if you want to get the most out of this food lover's Disneyland.