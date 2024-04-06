These Are The Only States Where You Can Shop At Wegmans

Wegmans is a fan-favorite grocery store that has amassed many a loyal patron. As a family-owned company with origins in upstate New York, the grocery store has been both compared to and contrasted with Whole Foods, though both chains have their own, distinct qualities. Given Wegmans' variety of products and larger-than-average size, the grocery store's customers remain loyal. Many span the country — or, at least, a couple of states. These states are clustered predominantly in one area of the United States: the Northeast.

Specifically, Wegmans locations crop up in eight states. These include New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts, Delaware, and North Carolina. There's also a Wegmans location in Washington, D.C., which rounds off the chain's range of locations. If you live in one of these states, chances are you've encountered a Wegmans. There's no shortage of reasons the brand ranks among the country's best grocery stores.

Yet while Wegmans shops appear across the East Coast, they're particularly popular in one state. For a hint of where you'll find the largest concentration of Wegmans, consider the grocery store's origins in Rochester, New York.