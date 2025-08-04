The Right Way To Use Wegmans' Cheese Counter — And Get Free Samples While You Shop

Fans of good cheese and fans of Wegmans have at least one thing in common: They take their fandom very seriously. So if you love good cheese and shop at Wegmans, you're in luck because in addition to Wegmans' prepared foods, the grocery chain's cheese counter is second to none, and there are certain things you can do to optimize your cheese-purchasing experience. Wegmans is near the top of our list of 12 popular chain grocery stores for cheese, so sit back. We have all the (gloriously) stinky details.

The cheese counter at Wegmans should be an interactive experience for the serious shopper. Sometimes you aren't ready to commit to a hunk of something you haven't tried, so do not be afraid to ask for a sample. There are cheesemongers on hand to not only let you taste the goods before making a purchase but also to help you round out your perfect cheese board, teach you how to serve and eat brie like an expert, and even suggest wine, fruit, and meat pairings.

Something else to note is that if you want a smaller or larger piece than what's available in the pre-cut section, you can always ask the cheesemonger to cut a piece to your liking. We promise not to make eye contact if we see you leave the store with a two-pound wedge of brie. If you want to know how seriously Wegmans really takes its cheese, though, you have to head to Chili, New York.