The Right Way To Use Wegmans' Cheese Counter — And Get Free Samples While You Shop
Fans of good cheese and fans of Wegmans have at least one thing in common: They take their fandom very seriously. So if you love good cheese and shop at Wegmans, you're in luck because in addition to Wegmans' prepared foods, the grocery chain's cheese counter is second to none, and there are certain things you can do to optimize your cheese-purchasing experience. Wegmans is near the top of our list of 12 popular chain grocery stores for cheese, so sit back. We have all the (gloriously) stinky details.
The cheese counter at Wegmans should be an interactive experience for the serious shopper. Sometimes you aren't ready to commit to a hunk of something you haven't tried, so do not be afraid to ask for a sample. There are cheesemongers on hand to not only let you taste the goods before making a purchase but also to help you round out your perfect cheese board, teach you how to serve and eat brie like an expert, and even suggest wine, fruit, and meat pairings.
Something else to note is that if you want a smaller or larger piece than what's available in the pre-cut section, you can always ask the cheesemonger to cut a piece to your liking. We promise not to make eye contact if we see you leave the store with a two-pound wedge of brie. If you want to know how seriously Wegmans really takes its cheese, though, you have to head to Chili, New York.
Wegmans takes care of its cheese (and customers!)
Wegmans operates a 12,300-foot facility in the upstate town of Chili that is specifically used to age cheese to perfection. Chris Lopez, a reporter for 13WHAM, visited the gigantic cheese caves, which were designed to work like cheese caves in Europe, and it's basically cheese heaven. Cathay Gaffney, the vice president of cheese and deli at Wegmans, told Lopez, "Our mission has been to bring the world's best cheese shops to our stores. ... We spend a lot of time traveling and really sourcing and finding the very, very best cheese."
She explains that providing quality soft-ripened cheese was a priority for the grocery chain, so that's what they use the facility to accomplish. The cheese caves ensure that the cheese is kept at the right temperature, humidity level, and air flow to allow for a perfect, controlled ripening process. In addition to working with local cheese makers, Wegmans imports cheese from France and finishes the aging process in their cave facility.
In the same segment, Lopez spoke to Anne McFarland, Wegmans' merchandising category merchant, who confirmed that Wegmans cheese mongers are always there for the customer. "Any time someone wants to come into our stores and taste the cheese, all you have to do is ask. Any of our cheese employees are always happy to sample any cheeses anytime."