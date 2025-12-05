Why You Should Bring Your Own Bags To Shop At Wegmans

Bringing reusable bags to the supermarket is a powerful part of sustainable grocery shopping. At Wegmans, the grocery chain has been encouraging customers to hone their practice. Wegmans has been leading the push to eliminate single-use plastic waste on the grocery front, an eco-pioneer wielding a sort of reverse-incentive strategy. It offers paper bags, and (trust us) you want to avoid using them.

Over the course of 2022, Wegmans phased out single-use plastic bags at all of its store locations nationwide. For shoppers who don't bring a reusable bag with them, paper bags are available for a 5 cent charge. The small-but-mighty incentive proved powerful to sway customer opinions (or at least their habits). According to an official press release by the company in September 2022, "In stores where Wegmans has already eliminated plastic bags, on average, paper bags are used for 20-25% of transactions, while the remaining 75-80% use reusable bags, or no bag at all." However, that 5 cent fee alone likely isn't to thank for those impressive figures.

Unlike the famously-sturdy paper bags from Trader Joe's, Wegmans' paper bags don't have handles. If you're picking up more than a few things, it makes for a supremely awkward carry. In a Reddit thread dedicated to Wegmans' plastic bag ban, the top comment (with over 200 upvotes) writes, "If they would just use paper bags with ... handles it would be a lot better. Ah well." Bringing your own bags to Wegmans isn't just sustainable, it's also a lot more practical.