The Unspoken Aldi Cart Etiquette That Sparks Debate On Reddit

Nothing dampens the serotonin boost of loading a nice loaf of bread and a bottle of affordable wine into the car like losing your Aldi quarter — or, more accurately, having it swiped. Returning empty shopping carts to the corral is a common (or, not-so-common) grocery store courtesy. To increase its likelihood, Aldi charges its customers 25 cents to use a cart. The carts are chained together, and equipped with a mechanism that only "unlocks" a cart once a quarter is inserted into a slot. However, this ingenious device has inadvertently developed its own set of etiquette rules — and shoppers have taken to social media to sound off their impassioned opinions about the social phenomenon.

One Reddit thread asks, "[Am I the a*****e] for not giving someone my cart at ALDI b/c they didn't have a quarter?" The poster expounds, "Finished my Shopping at Aldi and loaded the car – I can see a family waiting for me to bring my cart back so they can go in [...] I say, I need a quarter if I am going to hand it over. Mom looks at me in total disgust and says something unpleasant because I won't just hand it over [...] Not even a 'Sorry we don't have any change' or some other excuse, they just expected me to hand over the cart." The top comment (with a whopping 3.4K upvotes) rules, "[Not the a*****e], might not be much money but no one should feel entitled to it."