13 Wegmans Juices, Ranked Worst To Best
Although you can only shop at Wegmans in certain states, the grocer has an overall positive reputation among those who have been lucky enough to wander its aisles. From its various prepared foods to the impressive selection of ice cream flavors, there is plenty to discover on your visit to the store. On a recent shopping trip, I noticed an impressive number of Wegmans-branded juices, including fresh cold-pressed options in the produce section, refrigerated orange juices and other blends, and shelf-stable products in the juice aisle.
With so many different choices available, I thought doing a taste test and ranking could be beneficial. After all, if you're adding juice to your cart, you want to make sure it's going to be enjoyable. To put this ranking together, I conducted a tasting with my husband. We each tried the juices one at a time and shared our insights regarding their aroma and flavor. While this ranking is primarily based on the way each juice tasted, I did also consider the nutritional content of each option, particularly in regard to calories, sugar, and added sugars. While you might have different opinions about these juices, you should be able to gain a general understanding of which juices are worth trying, and which ones you're better off skipping.
13. Cold-pressed strawberry apple juice
This was one of the flavors that I was most excited to try. Not only is it one of the fresh, cold-pressed options, but the combination of apple and strawberry sounded like it would be very enjoyable. Apple juice typically has a nice, slightly sweet flavor, and I love the taste of fresh strawberries. Unfortunately, this completely failed to live up to my hopes and dreams.
The flavor was just overly sweet. Like, way too sweet to be anywhere close to enjoyable. Part of this may be because you really don't get a nice, fresh strawberry taste. It is more like the frozen strawberries in syrup that you might use to make a strawberry shortcake or something similar. The other thing I really noticed with this one was the aftertaste. It was almost metallic — probably because of the juice's overly sugary taste. While it tastes very sweet, its sugar content isn't out of line compared to most of the other flavors. It has 36 grams of sugar in the 12-ounce bottle, which is about the same amount of sugar per cup as some of the other juices I tried. Maybe if you try cutting the sweetness like you would for a tropical cocktail by adding some lime juice, it would be better? I don't think I'll be giving it a try, though.
12. Fruit punch juice drink blend
Fruit punch is generally a sweeter juice — I knew that before tasting this one. However, I still was not prepared for what hit me after the first sip. Like the strawberry apple juice ranked below it, the fruit punch was just too sweet to be enjoyable. Beyond the overpowering sweet flavor, I also detected an aftertaste. My husband commented on it too, and it got stronger with time. It was metallic and likely stemmed from all the sugar.
There is something else worth noting about the sugariness of this juice. While all of the other flavors I tried had no added sugar, this one does. In fact, 25 out of the 26 grams of sugar per 8-ounce serving were added sugars. This makes no sense, since I assumed there would be more than 1 gram of natural sugar in fruit juice. If Wegmans could dial back the sweetness, it could be a good juice. The fruit punch flavor is there; it's just hidden behind the sugar.
11. Organic cold-pressured orange juice
While orange juice isn't on my weekly grocery list, I have had my fair share of different OJs over the years — whether ordering it from a restaurant with breakfast or grabbing a bottle to keep at home to switch up my regular routine. Out of the various orange juices and orange juice blends I picked up at Wegmans, I would have guessed this one would rank the highest, since it is a cold-pressured juice that was (presumably) more freshly squeezed than the others.
Alas, I was set up for disappointment once again. The first sip started with that fresh-squeezed taste I was expecting. However, within seconds, the taste shifted. It somehow tasted very sweet and very bitter at the same time. I doubled-checked the bottle, and saw there was no sugar added to the juice. Oranges are a sweeter fruit, but many of the other OJs I tried placed much higher in this ranking because they didn't have the same problem.
10. Apple cider
Apple cider is typically made with some stronger spices, such as cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice. They give it that robust fall flavor that makes you think about putting on a flannel shirt, gathering around the fire pit, or heading to the pumpkin patch. This Wegmans apple cider just didn't deliver on that feeling for me. The flavor of the spices simply wasn't there.
If you like a more basic apple juice, then you might be perfectly happy sipping on the Wegmans apple cider. My husband remarked that it reminded him of a natural apple juice, which tends to be a bit thicker and less sweet than a more processed one. I could also see potentially trying to cook with it. However, if you're after a more traditional flavor, I'd recommend looking for a different brand.
9. Cold-pressed raspberry apple juice
This Wegmans cold-pressed raspberry apple juice certainly had some things going for it. First, like the strawberry apple, I was intrigued by the flavor combination and thought that I might really like it. I've had several raspberry teas and lemonades that I've enjoyed, so I thought a raspberry apple juice might also taste good. Upon opening the lid, I caught a whiff of the raspberry flavor and remained hopeful. It reminded me of sweet and refreshing raspberry lemonade.
Now for the first sip. You could taste the raspberry flavor. However, the sweetness steals the show yet again — and not in a good way. I don't typically have a problem with sweet drinks, but this was just too sweet. The other problem with this juice is how the taste transitioned in my mouth. While it started very sweet on the front end, the tartness of the raspberries kicked in strongly on the back end. I honestly felt more thirsty after drinking it than I was before I had a few sips. It might be worth noting that this beverage (and most of the other cold-pressed juices from Wegmans) has 1 gram of fiber. While it's not a ton, it is more than some of the others juices I sampled.
8. No-sugar-added apple juice
Now that we've reached the midway point of this ranking, we've made it to the juices that I wouldn't categorize as amazing but still have potential. This Wegmans apple juice is the perfect example. It has a nice amber color and poured very nicely (despite being tricky for both my husband and me to open). I also noticed a very distinct apple juice aroma when I opened the lid.
I think your opinion of this juice will depend on how sweet you like your juice and what other brands you're used to. I enjoyed the flavor overall, but it was a bit sweeter than I'd prefer. For comparison, I've purchased Mott's apple juice most recently for my kids. While this Wegmans option wasn't included in our ranking of store-bought apple juices, I doubt it would have placed above Mott's. Its overall flavor just isn't there, and the sweetness was still a bit more powerful than I prefer. I suppose you could try a hack to make the store-bought apple juice taste better, but I would recommend just buying a better brand instead.
7. Organic triple berry Juic'd Right
I had some mixed feelings about this triple berry juice from Wegmans. Let's start with the good. The juice has a really nice aroma out of the bottle. I could definitely smell the berries in it, which made me excited to give it a try. When I tasted it, I was definitely able to pick up the berry taste as well, particularly that of the raspberry. This organic juice only has 15 grams of sugar (with no added sugar) for an 8-ounce serving. While 15 grams is still a significant amount of sugar for a beverage, it's less than some of the other juices on this list, some of which have over 20 grams per serving.
So, why didn't it place higher in the ranking? Well, the juice was a little thin and watery. It didn't really coat my tongue or the roof of my mouth like I expected. Also, despite the "triple berry" name of the juice, organic apple juice concentrate is listed as the second ingredient after filtered water. And you can definitely taste the apple juice. It doesn't make it bad, mind you. However, if you were really looking for a true berry juice, you might be thrown off or disappointed by it. Apple is written in fine print on the front of the bottle, but the picture still only shows a raspberry, a blueberry, and a blackberry.
6. Organic white grape juice
This white grape juice from Wegmans was just okay. On the first sip, I really picked up the nice, strong grape taste I was expecting. However, that grape flavor didn't really linger in my mouth like I thought it would (and like it has with other white grape juices I've tried). There was sadly no "I'm drinking grape juice" finish. It was missing the cool, crisp flavor that gives most grape juices their very distinct and unique profile.
The grape flavor I tasted initially was a little sweet, but it wasn't very overpowering. All in all, the flavor and sweetness for this variety were barely present. However, considering the fact that the other Wegmans juices were so sweet, this one had to score higher. The more neutral flavor could make it a good non-alcoholic substitute for white wine in some recipes.
5. Cold-pressed black and blue 'stomp'
This cold-pressed black & blue "stomp" features a deep purple color, giving it a unique look compared to the other juices I tried. Its ingredient list of blueberry juice, apple, and black currant juice explains this deeper coloring. Overall, this juice had a very pleasant flavor. It was one of the last ones I tasted, which made it a really nice break from some of the overly sweet varieties I had tried before.
It's sweet but more balanced overall. The slightly tart overtones, likely from the black currants, helped balance its flavor. While I did notice a mild aftertaste, it was not an unpleasant one. Unlike the fruit punch and cold-pressed strawberry apple juices, I didn't pick up any metallic tones in its aftertaste. I could definitely see myself purchasing this juice again on a future Wegmans shopping trip, especially if I'm looking for something more unique and exciting than a standard apple, grape, or orange juice.
4. Premium no-pulp orange juice
I enjoyed the Wegmans Premium no-pulp orange juice significantly more than the organic cold-pressured orange juice. Although the cold-pressured juice seems like a more premium offering, this no-pulp OJ was simply better all around. Upon removing the lid, I was greeted with a burst of fresh orange aroma. Once I poured a glass and took my first sip, it was clear that the flavor was superior as well. It had just the right amount of sweetness — enough to let you know that you're drinking orange juice, but not so much that your taste buds are overwhelmed and you can hardly detect the actual orange flavor.
The other thing I liked about this orange juice is that it didn't taste overly acidic. I've gotten mild heartburn in the past from its acidity, and this one was much milder. It reminded me a lot of fresh-squeezed orange juice. This is another juice that I'll have to remember to add to my cart on a future trip to Wegmans.
3. Organic mango pineapple passion fruit Juic'd Right
We've finally broken into the top three. If this were the Olympics of Wegmans juices, then I'd give the bronze medal to the organic mango pineapple passion fruit Juic'd Right. It's a super solid pick if you're looking for something that tastes good, isn't overly sweet (or high in sugar), and can actually help quench your thirst. When I opened the bottle, the aroma of the mango jumped out right away. However, when I tasted the juice, I was able to taste all three fruits. Surprisingly, the mango taste wasn't quite as strong as that of the pineapple and passion fruit, but it was still definitely there. While certainly enjoyable on its own, I think this could also serve as a delicious ingredient to elevate your homemade iced tea and give it a tropical twist.
This juice also had a slightly thicker consistency than some of the other ones I tried. In my opinion, this was another definite positive. One of the most notable differences between this beverage and many other juices from Wegmans was the sweetness. The sweetness finally seemed just right. You could taste the natural sugars, but there was no metallic aftertaste or the feeling that you just drank enough sugar to take the place of your next three desserts. Each 8-ounce serving only has 15 grams of sugar.
2. Cold-pressed apricot 'stomp'
This apricot "stomp" was a nice change from more traditional juice flavors. The ingredient list includes only apples, apricots, and ascorbic acid (which is an antioxidant). This cold-pressed juice started strong when I opened the lid and took a whiff. The apricot aroma was definitely there. It took me back to visiting my great-grandmother in northern California and snacking on apricots fresh from the tree in her yard.
The aroma wasn't all that there was to like about this juice. It also delivered in terms of its flavor. There was a good balance of apricot and apple — and you were able to taste both of them clearly — neither one overpowers the other. Despite the fact that this one does have a relatively high sugar content (39 grams of sugar for the 12-ounce bottle, which is the equivalent of 26 grams in an 8-ounce serving), it didn't taste overly sugary, nor did it include any added sugars.
1. Orange peach mango juice blend
We made it to the top-ranked Wegmans juice: the orange peach mango blend. This is a well-rounded pick that could make a nice addition to the breakfast table. It could also serve as a little afternoon pick-me-up, or could be mixed with the liquor of your choice to make a sweet and tasty cocktail. The orange and the mango are definitely the most powerful flavors, both in terms of the aroma and taste. However, the peach flavor is definitely there, too.
I like that this juice isn't overly acidic, especially for an orange juice blend. I think that the peach is playing an important role here, as it helps dull the acidity. This juice does have a higher sugar content (26 grams per each 8-ounce serving). However, it is another juice that doesn't taste oppressively sweet. I actually thought the sweetness was pretty well-balanced and would definitely recommend adding it to your Wegmans shopping list.
Methodology
To compile this ranking of Wegmans juices, my husband and I conducted a taste test of all the flavors. We tried them one at a time, discussing our observations regarding the aroma, flavor, and any pleasant or unpleasant aftertastes that we picked up on. Before moving to the next flavor, we took a sip of plain water to cleanse our palates and avoid "contaminating" the new juice. After the initial taste test, we also looked more closely at the nutritional facts for each flavor. We specifically discussed the number of calories, grams of sugar, and whether there was any added sugar in each juice, and kept this in mind as we moved to finalize the placement of each flavor in the final ranking.
After trying all the flavors and looking at the nutritional facts, my husband and I discussed where we thought each option belonged on the final ranking. For some of the "best" and "worst" flavors, this was a brief discussion. We had relatively strong feelings about some, and generally agreed about which belonged at the top and bottom of the list. After sorting these out, we looked at which were left for the middle of the ranking, tried a few more sips of some of the flavors in question, and finalized where they belonged based on how they tasted.