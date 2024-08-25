Cut The Sweetness Of Your Tropical Cocktail Instantly With Lime Juice
Most varieties of tropical cocktails have two things in common: They're delicious and summery with beachy getaway vibes, and they also tend to run pretty sweet. As tasty as they are, some people avoid these drinks because they don't like too much sweetness in one sip. That sweetness is the result of frequently appearing ingredients — all different types of rum skew sweet, from vanilla and caramel to dates and figs, and fruits like mango, pineapple, banana, and coconut. But there's good news for all of those who crave island-inspired drinks but don't have a major sweet tooth, and it's called lime juice.
It couldn't be simpler — lime juice is something you probably have in your kitchen and are used to using in cocktails. But the know-how to add a splash to tipples even when the recipes don't call for it is a game-changer. It's perfectly in line with the tropical fruit profile but is brighter, tarter, and more acidic, instantly cutting sweetness. Take the Miami vice, for example. It's a vacation in a glass: a layered strawberry daiquiri and piña colada. The classic strawberry daiquiri does call for a little lime juice, just to taste, and the piña colada is all coconut and pineapple, which are pretty sweet together. By driving up the lime juice in the overall combo rather than the mere splash the daiquiri employs, you can enjoy this treat with bright balance.
Add lime juice to these tropical drinks
Say you're making a piña colada on its own — delectable but sweet. Start by adding ½ an ounce of lime juice and seeing if that's enough of a sour punch for your palate; you can work up to 1 ounce from there. There's no limit to how much lime juice you can add to any cocktail but, at a certain point, it starts overwhelming other flavors. The fruity rum runner cocktail does call for ½ an ounce of lime juice as it is, but this drink is overall quite sweet thanks to its light rum, dark rum, grenadine, pineapple juice, and raspberry liqueur. You can easily dial that lime juice up to a full ounce for more acidity.
Similarly, the mai tai is sweet with its white rum, dark rum, orange curaçao, and orgeat, or almond syrup, so its ¾ of an ounce of lime juice could get boosted to a full ounce or even 1 ¼ ounces. Ditto for the jungle bird. Its standard recipe suggests just ½ an ounce of lime juice to counter dark rum and pineapple, so you may wish to splash more in. The tropical painkiller – a total tiki favorite — has no lime juice in its recipe. Pineapple juice, orange juice, dark rum, cream of coconut, and nutmeg create quite the sweet profile, one that's perfect for a vibrant burst of lime juice in the form of ½ to 1 ounce.