Cut The Sweetness Of Your Tropical Cocktail Instantly With Lime Juice

Most varieties of tropical cocktails have two things in common: They're delicious and summery with beachy getaway vibes, and they also tend to run pretty sweet. As tasty as they are, some people avoid these drinks because they don't like too much sweetness in one sip. That sweetness is the result of frequently appearing ingredients — all different types of rum skew sweet, from vanilla and caramel to dates and figs, and fruits like mango, pineapple, banana, and coconut. But there's good news for all of those who crave island-inspired drinks but don't have a major sweet tooth, and it's called lime juice.

It couldn't be simpler — lime juice is something you probably have in your kitchen and are used to using in cocktails. But the know-how to add a splash to tipples even when the recipes don't call for it is a game-changer. It's perfectly in line with the tropical fruit profile but is brighter, tarter, and more acidic, instantly cutting sweetness. Take the Miami vice, for example. It's a vacation in a glass: a layered strawberry daiquiri and piña colada. The classic strawberry daiquiri does call for a little lime juice, just to taste, and the piña colada is all coconut and pineapple, which are pretty sweet together. By driving up the lime juice in the overall combo rather than the mere splash the daiquiri employs, you can enjoy this treat with bright balance.