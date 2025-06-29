12 Wegmans Brand Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

While going out for ice cream is a real treat, it is also always nice to have a gallon or two in your home freezer. Whether you're looking for something cool and refreshing on a sweltering summer day or just want to satisfy that sweet tooth as you cuddle up with a blanket to watch a movie on the couch, the right ice cream can really hit the spot. If you've ever walked down the frozen aisle at the grocery store, then you already know how many different brands and flavors of ice cream there are. I wanted to check on the offerings from one popular chain that has a good reputation when it comes to its store-branded items: Wegmans.

Perhaps you've tried some of the best Wegmans prepared foods, bakery goods, or sauces and marinades, but have you had a chance to sample its ice cream? I tried a dozen different Wegmans brand ice cream flavors, compared their flavor, texture, and aftertaste (if any), and ranked them from worst to best. For this ranking, I focused only on the standard 1-gallon tubs, though the store does offer some lactose-free, vegan, light, and premium options, as well.

I'll share more information about the methodology I followed to rank these flavors at the end of the article. For now, read on to discover what my top pick was (and which flavors you might want to skip over).