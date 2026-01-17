The Best Weekday To Shop At Wegmans To Avoid Large Crowds

If you're in a rush and simply want to get your groceries and head home, you may want to plan your next shopping trip accordingly. Markets have noticeable traffic patterns that can be predicted (and avoided) and visiting Wegmans is no exception. Google trends indicate that Saturday afternoons are particularly busy at grocery stores across the board. Wegmans is especially tempting to weekend shoppers thanks to the store's affordable products, but shopping on weekends can mean standing in lengthy checkout lines and negotiating personal space while walking down aisles.

If you're looking for a more manageable total number of shoppers to contend with, aim to hit Wegmans first thing Monday morning, as stats have shown less foot traffic during this time. At 8 am on Monday, you'll see freshly stocked shelves and just carried-in produce that you can peruse at a relaxed and leisurely pace. If the prospect of setting an early morning alarm to hustle to the store sounds daunting, night owls will be pleased to learn that Wegmans aisles also empty out in the evenings after 9 pm.