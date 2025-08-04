Here's When You Should Shop At Wegmans For Discounted Items

People who know Wegmans love Wegmans. That is, except for the elevated price tags on delicious items like bakery goods and prepared foods. The best prepared foods at Wegmans, from chicken parmesan to sesame chicken, are known to deliver great quality and taste but the price tag often leads customers rightfully wondering, is it worth it? Looking at you $21 quesadilla. Luckily, there's a way you can score lower prices for your favorite items at the retailer: By shopping at off hours, specifically early or late in the day. Basically, whether you'll find discounted items all comes down to the time of day you're shopping in the store — and a little luck, of course. Many grocery stores discount their offerings at the cheese counter, butcher station, and fresh foods aisle towards the end of the day to avoid throwing it away, and sometimes you can find meat markdowns early in the morning, around 8:30 a.m. or 9 a.m.

It's important to remember that the occurrence of finding discounted items in this way is admittedly largely by chance and it's not widespread at Wegmans. However, if you shop later in the day or evening, you could just stumble upon manager mark-downs on your favorite Wegmans products like artisan breads, cupcakes, sushi or rotisserie chicken. Just don't set your mind on one particular item. Instead, go into the store with an open mind. You may just find a discount on something tasty from our ranked Wegmans prepared foods, or a sale baguette that inspires an impromptu Parisan-style dinner.