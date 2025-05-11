The Worst Frozen Mac And Cheese: A Surprise Letdown From A Trusted Brand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Earlier this week, Wegmans opened an upscale sushi restaurant in NYC that sells $190 caviar. Although, by our count, the grocery chain has another culinary area toward which it could direct a little attention. In our ranking of 18 store-bought frozen mac and cheese brands, Wegmans surprised us by falling to last place.

The official Wegmans website describes its Frozen Macaroni & Cheese as "Tender Cavatappi Macaroni in a Creamy Cheddar Cheese Sauce." Unlike many chain grocery stores like Walmart and Target, the individual products listed on the Wegmans website do not come with an accompanying section for customer reviews — and indeed, when it comes to the chain's frozen mac and cheese, this is a mercy. As our reviewer noted, "The issue with this is that there was literally no flavor. I wish there was an iota of flavor for me to talk about, but there just wasn't. [...] The texture of the macaroni was nice, not too soggy and not too stiff, which would've paired perfectly with an actual cheese sauce." How can this be?

A closer look at the product's ingredients label reveals whole milk, light cream, corn starch, salt, spices, sharp cheddar cheese, and something called "Process American Cheese Product" (made from milk, water, cream, buttermilk, and salt). With the exception of the undetectable sharp cheddar and the nameless "spices" mentioned, nothing in this roundup registers as an especially flavorful element, and it shows in the mac's finished profile (or lack thereof).